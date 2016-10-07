Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

EOG Resources declined from $118.89 to $57.15 (A-B) below a falling trend-line (dashed line) and below its falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). It rallied above its average and above the falling trend-line recently and settled in a trading range mostly between $78 and $86 (dotted lines).

The subsequent rise above this range (C), signaled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-trend.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. There is good support near $86-87, but only a decline below ±$80 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $99 and $109. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.

