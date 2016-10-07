EOG Resources declined from $118.89 to $57.15 (A-B) below a falling trend-line (dashed line) and below its falling 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). It rallied above its average and above the falling trend-line recently and settled in a trading range mostly between $78 and $86 (dotted lines).

The subsequent rise above this range (C), signaled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-trend.