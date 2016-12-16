Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Fluor declined from $83.93 (U.S.) to $40.61 (A-B), settled in a trading range mostly between $41 and $50, then in another range between $46 and $55 (dashed lines). This price action produced a bullish technical pattern known as a Duplex Horizontal.

The recent rise above the top of this formation signaled renewed investor interest, a breakout and the start of a new up-trend (C).

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish potential. Only a decline below around $50 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $59 and $64. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

