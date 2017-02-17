Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

General Motors rallied from $18.72 to $41.85 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and above a rising trend-line (dashed line).
General Motors rallied from $18.72 to $41.85 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and above a rising trend-line (dashed line). (Paul Sancya/AP file Photo)

Monica Rizk And Ron Meisels

General Motors rallied from $18.72 to $41.85 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and above a rising trend-line (dashed line). The stock violated the up-trend in 2014 (C) and remained below a falling trend-line for about three years (dotted line).

Starting in mid-2015, the stock found support near $27-28 (shaded area) and recently rallied above the falling trend-line to signal the start of a new up-trend (D).

Behaviour indicators including the 40wMA and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the positive status. Only a decline below ±$33 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $39 and $44. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 
  • General Motors Co
    $37.22
    +0.19
    (+0.51%)
  • Updated February 17 4:01 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

