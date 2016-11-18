Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Intel Corp. logo is displayed at the company's booth at the CEATEC Japan 2013 exhibition in Chiba City, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)
The Intel Corp. logo is displayed at the company's booth at the CEATEC Japan 2013 exhibition in Chiba City, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Intel Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Intel rallied from $23.50 (U.S.) to $37.90 in 2014 (A-B) and then settled into a bullish technical pattern called a “W” formation (dashed lines). The recent rise above the neckline of the pattern at ±$36 (dotted line) signalled a breakout and the start of a new major up-leg (C).

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish status. Current price levels should provide a good entry level; only a sustained decline below ±$33 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $39 and $43. The large “W” pattern supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Monica Rizk @Monicarizk1, Ron Meisels @RonsBriefs

  • Intel Corp
    $34.95
    -0.07
    (-0.20%)
  • Updated November 18 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog