Interfor Corp. rallied to $23.6 from $14.59 (A-B) and then declined to ±$9 where it found support (C). It stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $9 and $14 for about one year (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range suggests renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg (D); a sustained rise above $16 would confirm it.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week moving average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Only a decline below $12.50 to 13.00 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $17 and $19. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.