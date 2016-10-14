Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Logs to be processed are pictured at Interfor's Acorn Division mill in Delta, B.C., on Sept. 14, 2012. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Interfor Corp. rallied to $23.6 from $14.59 (A-B) and then declined to ±$9 where it found support (C). It stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $9 and $14 for about one year (dashed lines). The recent rise above the top of this range suggests renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg (D); a sustained rise above $16 would confirm it.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week moving average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. Only a decline below $12.50 to 13.00 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $17 and $19. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.

