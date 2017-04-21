KB Home rallied from $9.04 to $25.14 (A-B), fell below its 40-week Moving Average (40wMA – C) and, after a minor recovery rally (D), started a major down-trend below a falling trend-line (dashed line).

In mid-2016, the stock rallied above its average and above the falling trend-line to signal the end of the down-trend (E). It then pulled back to its average (F) and recently reached a higher high to confirm the start of a new up-leg (G). The stock is currently overbought and may be subject to some minor profit-taking toward ±$18, but only a decline below ±$17 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide a target of $23. Higher targets are visible.