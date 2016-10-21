Keyera had a sharp rise from $18.75 to $49.92 (A-B), reversed and found support near $35 (dashed line) for about two years while it traded below a falling trend-line (dotted line).

Recent price action above the falling trend-line signaled the breakout and the start of a new up-trend (C).

Behaviour indicators, including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line), confirm the bullish status. Only a decline below ±$39.00 would be negative.