Keyera had a sharp rise from $18.75 to $49.92 (A-B), reversed and found support near $35 (dashed line) for about two years while it traded below a falling trend-line (dotted line).
Recent price action above the falling trend-line signaled the breakout and the start of a new up-trend (C).
Behaviour indicators, including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line), confirm the bullish status. Only a decline below ±$39.00 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $45 and $49. Higher targets are also visible.
Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc., and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: www.decisionplus.com.
Follow us on Twitter: Monica Rizk @Monicarizk1, Ron Meisels @RonsBriefs