Loblaw rallied from $41.32 to $74.45 (A-B) above a rising trend-line (dashed line) and above its rising 40-week moving average (40wMA) for almost two years. Starting in mid-2015, the stock settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $63 and $74 (dotted lines).
The recent rise above $75 signalled a breakout, renewed investor interest and the start of a new major up-leg (C). Only a decline below ±$70 would be negative.
Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $84 and $89. The large trading range (dotted lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
