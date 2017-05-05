Loblaw rallied from $41.32 to $74.45 (A-B) above a rising trend-line (dashed line) and above its rising 40-week moving average (40wMA) for almost two years. Starting in mid-2015, the stock settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $63 and $74 (dotted lines).

The recent rise above $75 signalled a breakout, renewed investor interest and the start of a new major up-leg (C). Only a decline below ±$70 would be negative.