WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish on Loblaw

Monica Rizk And Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Loblaw rallied from $41.32 to $74.45 (A-B) above a rising trend-line (dashed line) and above its rising 40-week moving average (40wMA) for almost two years. Starting in mid-2015, the stock settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $63 and $74 (dotted lines).

The recent rise above $75 signalled a breakout, renewed investor interest and the start of a new major up-leg (C). Only a decline below ±$70 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $84 and $89. The large trading range (dotted lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. and he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

  Loblaw Companies Ltd
    $77.99
    +0.43
    (+0.55%)
  Updated May 5 4:00 PM EDT.

