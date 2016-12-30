Noble Energy Inc. declined from $79.63 to $29.17 (A-B) and then settled in a compound base pattern made up of two trading ranges: the first between $27 and $37 and the second between $33 and $37. The recent rise (C) signalled: renewed investor interest, the breakout from this base, and the start of a new up-leg.

Behaviour indicators, including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA), confirm the positive status. Only a decline below ±$34 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $44 and $49. The large base (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: decisionplus.com