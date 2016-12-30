Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Homer Ferrington gas drilling rig is operated by Noble Energy and drilling in an offshore block on concession from the Cypriot government in the east Mediterranean on November 21, 2011. (REUTERS)

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Noble Energy Inc.  declined from $79.63 to $29.17 (A-B) and then settled in a compound base pattern made up of two trading ranges: the first between $27 and $37 and the second between $33 and $37. The recent rise (C) signalled: renewed investor interest, the breakout from this base, and the start of a new up-leg.

Behaviour indicators, including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA), confirm the positive status. Only a decline below ±$34 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $44 and $49. The large base (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: decisionplus.com

