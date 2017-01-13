Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An investor analyzing a stock chart. (B Szewczyk/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

SAP has been in a bullish trading pattern for the past four years. It traded mostly between $70 and $85 for about a year-and-a-half (left shoulder); declined and found support near ±$63 for about one year (head) and then rallied and stayed in a range between $73 and $82 (right shoulder). These three parts make up a bullish Inverse Head-and-Shoulder formation (solid lines). The rise to $92.76 signaled a major breakout (A).

SAP pulled back to support recently (B) and now appears ready to resume the up-trend (C). Only a decline below ±$81-82 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $94 and $99. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

