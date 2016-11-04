Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

TE Connectivity rallied from $31.87 to $65.01 (A-B), had a quick correction to $51.03 (C), and then rallied a little higher to $73.73 (D). The stock then started a new down-trend below a falling trend-line (dashed line) and below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA), which also started to trend downward.

The recent price action above the 40wMA and above the falling trend-line signaled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg (E). Only a sustained decline below ±$60 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $74 and $79. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

  • TE Connectivity Ltd
    $63.04
    +0.63
    (+1.01%)
  • Updated November 4 1:52 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

