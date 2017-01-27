Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Wabash National plate container (Handout)
Monica Rizk And Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Wabash National had a sharp rise from $5.65 to $14.91 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). The stock then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $10 and $15 (dashed lines). The stock is currently trading above its rising 40wMA.

The recent rise to $16.49 (C) signalled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-move.

Behaviour indicators including the 40wMA confirm the bullish potential. A better entry may occur toward ±$15, but only a decline below ±$14 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide an initial target of $19. Higher targets are visible.

---

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

  • Wabash National Corp
    $18.02
    +0.01
    (+0.06%)
  • Updated January 27 3:26 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

