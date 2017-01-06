West Fraser Timber declined from $78.55 to $40.56 in 2015 and then remained below a falling trend-line (dotted line) and its falling 40-week moving average (40wMA) for another year. The stock settled into a horizontal trading range mostly between $36 and $46 since May (dashed lines). The recent rise to $49.57 (C) brought the stock above the falling trend-line, above its 40wMA and above the large trading range. This signalled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg. Only a decline below around $44 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $57 and $62. The large trading range supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.
Chart source: decisionplus.com
Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$45.44-0.66(-1.43%)
- Updated January 6 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.