Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The West Fraser Timber sawmill in Quesnel, BC December 16, 2010. (JOHN LEHMANN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
The West Fraser Timber sawmill in Quesnel, BC December 16, 2010. (JOHN LEHMANN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

What the Charts Say

Bullish on West Fraser Timber Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

West Fraser Timber declined from $78.55 to $40.56 in 2015 and then remained below a falling trend-line (dotted line) and its falling 40-week moving average (40wMA) for another year. The stock settled into a horizontal trading range mostly between $36 and $46 since May (dashed lines). The recent rise to $49.57 (C) brought the stock above the falling trend-line, above its 40wMA and above the large trading range. This signalled renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg. Only a decline below around $44 would be negative. Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $57 and $62. The large trading range supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular