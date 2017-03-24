Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Despite the series of higher lows during the past year (solid line), Weyerhauser remained below resistance at ±$33. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Weyerhaeuser had a sharp decline from $37.04 to $26.73 (A-B) and then remained below ±$33 for almost two years (dashed line). Despite the series of higher lows during the past year (solid line), the stock remained below resistance at ±$33.

The recent rise above this level (C) signalled a breakout, renewed investor interest and confirmed the start of a new major up-trend.

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week moving average (40wMA) confirm the positive status. Only a decline below ±$31 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $38 and $42. Higher targets are clearly visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior technical analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

 
  • Weyerhaeuser Co
    $33.13
    -0.34
    (-1.02%)
  • Updated March 24 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

