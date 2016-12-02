Dow Chemical rallied from $29.81 (U.S.) to $54.96 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and then remained in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between $41 and $54 (dashed lines).
Recent price action above the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line - C) suggests the stock is on the verge of a breakout. A sustained rise above ±$55 would conform this.
Only a decline below ±$51 would cancel the current up-side potential.
A sustained rise above ±$55 would signal Point & Figure targets of $59 and $64. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.
Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc.
- Dow Chemical Co$55.86-0.25(-0.45%)
- Updated December 2 11:45 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.