Dow Chemical rallied from $29.81 (U.S.) to $54.96 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and then remained in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between $41 and $54 (dashed lines).

Recent price action above the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line - C) suggests the stock is on the verge of a breakout. A sustained rise above ±$55 would conform this.