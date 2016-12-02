Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Dow Chemical logo is shown on a wall at its corporate headquarters December 10th, 2015 in Midland, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
The Dow Chemical logo is shown on a wall at its corporate headquarters December 10th, 2015 in Midland, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

WHAT THE CHARTS SAY

Bullish Potential on Dow Chemical Add to ...

Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Dow Chemical rallied from $29.81 (U.S.) to $54.96 (A-B) above its rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and then remained in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between $41 and $54 (dashed lines).

Recent price action above the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line - C) suggests the stock is on the verge of a breakout. A sustained rise above ±$55 would conform this.

Only a decline below ±$51 would cancel the current up-side potential.

A sustained rise above ±$55 would signal Point & Figure targets of $59 and $64. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ron Meisels on Twitter: @RonsBriefs

  • Dow Chemical Co
    $55.86
    -0.25
    (-0.45%)
  • Updated December 2 11:45 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular