Canadian securities regulators are lowering the fee that can be charged for stocks that trade only in Canada and are not interlisted on a U.S. exchange, saying the move is a response to complaints about a 2016 fee increase.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella group for provincial securities commissions, said regulators have concluded they will not lower the maximum trading fee for interlisted stocks, which sits at 0.3 cents a share, because they want to maintain parity with U.S. fee levels. But regulators said they will lower the fee for stocks that are not inter-listed in the U.S. to 0.17 cents a share, a 43-per-cent reduction.

The trading fee for stock worth less than $1 will be unchanged at 0.04 cents a share for all shares, whether interlisted or traded only in Canada.

The trading fees are the amounts charged by stock exchanges or trading marketplaces for executing orders.

Canadian regulators introduced the cap of 0.3 cents on trading fees this past July (there was no limit before) and set the level to match the U.S. trading-fee cap, despite complaints from some industry players that regulators didn’t take into account the lower average price of shares in Canada compared with U.S. securities.

When unveiling the fee cap last spring, regulators acknowledged the concerns that the U.S. fee level was too high, and simultaneously announced a new consultation to consider the option of adopting a lower fee for shares that trade only in Canada.

A CSA analysis said the volume-weighted average price of stocks that are interlisted in Canada and the United States is $25.26 a share, compared with just $14.30 for stocks that trade only in Canada, which means the fee of 0.3 cents was a higher proportion of the cost of stocks that are traded only in Canada.

The new fee cap of 0.17 cents was chosen because it equals 1.2 basis points of the $14.30 volume-weighted average price of shares traded only in Canada, the analysis shows. That aligns with the fee of 0.3 cents charged for interlisted-stock trades, which also equals 1.2 basis points of the $25.26 volume-weighted average price of shares.

The analysis also said regulators in Canada did not want to lower the fee for interlisted shares in part because they were concerned liquidity providers – institutions or individuals who guarantee trading in a security – would get lower rebates for posting orders in Canada. If the gap was too large, market makers could shift more trading to U.S. markets, the analysis warned.

“We recognized the views of some stakeholders that the fee cap should be lower,” the analysis concludes. “However, our market is highly integrated with the U.S. and there is significant trading activity in inter-listed securities in the U.S.”

If all provincial ministerial approvals are obtained, regulators expect the new regime to come into effect on April 10 and exchanges must make the required fee adjustments no later than May 15.

