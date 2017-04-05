Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mechanics work on an assembly line in the Great Wall Motor car factory near the town of Lovech in this February 21, 2012 file photo. (STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)
Mechanics work on an assembly line in the Great Wall Motor car factory near the town of Lovech in this February 21, 2012 file photo. (STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

Alexandra Alper and Norihiko Shirouzu

MEXICO CITY/BEIJING — Reuters

Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. is considering building an auto plant in two Mexican states hit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s drive to make American companies invest at home, sources said.

Great Wall Motor is interested in building a plant in Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico or the central state of San Luis Potosi, three people familiar with the matter said.

Under pressure from Mr. Trump to keep jobs in the United States, Ford Motor Co. in January cancelled a $1.6-billion (U.S.) plant in San Luis Potosi, while heating and air conditioning firm Carrier in December scaled back plans to move production to Nuevo Leon.

One of the sources said the company was in direct talks with Nuevo Leon’s government. Another source said the auto maker was also eyeing a U.S.-based, plant but gave no further detail on locations.

A senior Great Wall Motor executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the choice between U.S. and Mexican locations would depend on trade issues involving the United States, Mexico and China.

Great Wall Motor and Ferromex did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to one of the sources, construction on the Great Wall Motor plant could get underway next year and cost about $500-million. It would produce some 250,000 vehicles a year for the U.S. and Mexican markets and seek to use Chinese inputs, the person added.

Democrats: No taxpayer dollars for Trump wall (The Associated Press)
 
