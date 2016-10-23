After a 50-per-cent drop this year, Israeli solar company SolarEdge Technologies Inc. looks cheap to most analysts. Short-sellers are betting the pain has just begun.

Bearish bets against SolarEdge, whose technology makes rooftop solar usable for home appliances, climbed to a record 21 per cent of shares outstanding this week. The stock has tumbled this year as growth in the U.S. residential market slowed and the main American competitor, Enphase Energy Inc., engaged in a do-or-die price war. Add to this that one of its largest customers, Elon Musk’s SolarCity Corp., said it will build the components it buys from SolarEdge in-house after merging with Tesla Motors Co.

Now investors have latched onto a new bogeyman: China. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. and Sungrow Power Supply Co. are targeting rooftop solar installations for U.S. home owners – SolarEdge’s biggest market – after displacing competitors in the commercial segment with lower prices. The push prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to recommend selling SolarEdge shares earlier this month. Analysts at Axiom Capital did the same, warning that the company’s streak of earnings beats would “come to an abrupt end.”

The Chinese firms’ “announcement that they want to get into the space has created a black cloud over SolarEdge and Enphase,” Jeff Osborne, an analyst at Cowen & Co. in New York, said. “Unfortunately, when a black cloud of future competition surfaces, it’s going to stay there for awhile.”

Axiom analyst Gordon Johnson set a $10 (U.S.) price target for SolarEdge shares by the end of 2017, arguing in an Oct. 14 note that the company’s growth and profit margins would be eroded by Chinese entrants to the market. SolarEdge stock closed Friday at $14.73.

Chief financial officer Ronen Faier brushed off the threat of Chinese competition in an Aug. 9 earnings call, saying SolarEdge had taken share from Chinese competitors in Europe and that it would be hard for them to quickly penetrate the U.S. residential market amid new regulatory standards.

“In the residential market, they’re very, very, very beginning, and I’m less worried on their chance to gain market share,” Mr. Faier said.

He declined to comment further in an e-mail, citing a regulatory quiet period.

While SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations, revenue of $124.8-million was below the average estimate.

The Herzliya Pituach, Israel-based company has taken pains to diversify away from the United States and SolarCity. U.S. revenue as a portion of the total dropped to 68 per cent in fiscal year 2016, down from 73 per cent a year ago, executives said on the call.

Short-sellers are underestimating the barriers to entry for Chinese companies, said Michael Morosi, an analyst with Avondale Partners in Nashville. U.S. banks will be reluctant to finance the installation of unproven Chinese solar panels, and meeting new regulatory requirements, such as automatic shut off features for fire safety, will increase their costs, he said.

“I’m not convinced the Chinese have the right solution to be a long-term player,” said Mr. Morosi, who has maintained his buy rating on SolarEdge. “The market is overly pessimistic with respect to their ability to compete and defend share and defend their margin.”

Ten out of 13 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg recommend buying SolarEdge shares. That includes JPMorgan Chase & Co., whose analysts said the company’s technology, strong balance sheet and expansion outside the United States made it a “safe haven” amid the broader solar industry slump.

Despite the overhang of Chinese competition, Mr. Osborne at Cowen is also keeping his buy rating on SolarEdge. He says it’s too early to declare Huawei and other Asian companies the inevitable winners.

Report Typo/Error