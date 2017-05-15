The cyberattack began spreading across the globe on Friday and, by Monday, had locked up computers in more than 150 countries.

A global “ransomware” attack disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools spurred investors on Monday to buy stocks expected to benefit from a pickup in cybersecurity spending by companies and government agencies.

“These attacks help focus the minds of chief technology officers across corporations to make sure security protocols are up to date, and you often see bookings growth at cybersecurity companies as a result,” said Neil Campling, head of technology research at Northern Trust.

Investors treated the attack as a buying opportunity for security stocks rather than a cause for concern over the risk it posed to companies, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index little changed and major U.S. indexes up in Monday trade.

In London, shares in cloud network-security firm Sophos Group PLC jumped more than 7 per cent to a record high and security firm NCC Group rose 2.7 per cent.

U.S.-listed shares in cybersecurity firms FireEye Inc. rose almost 8 per cent, and peers Symantec Corporation and Palo Alto Networks Inc. were up roughly 3 per cent. The $967-million (U.S.) PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF , jumped 3.3 per cent, the most in six months.

HACK has benefited before from headline-grabbing online crime. The PureFunds ETF had one of the most successful debuts in history after investors poured $1.4-billion into the fund following a breach at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

This latest cyberattack would “refocus IT attention on updating security infrastructure and procedures” and benefit providers in e-mail, network and endpoint security, analysts at Wedbush wrote in a research report, highlighting Proofpoint Inc. and Splunk as stocks to watch. Proofpoint shares jumped as much as 8 per cent.

Analysts at Bernstein said desktop virtualization vendors Citrix Systems and VMware could indirectly benefit from the upgrade cycle, while defence companies Raytheon and BAE Systems should similarly get a boost in their commercial cybersecurity businesses. Government spending on computer security should also help General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, Bernstein said.

Companies’ spending on cybersecurity protection is set to increase 10 per cent in Britain and Europe by 2020, according to Brian Lord, a managing director of cyber and technology at cybersecurity firm PGI, as outdated IT systems get a refresh.

“In many companies, there’s been an increase in investment in IT but not in the security that sits around it, so this investment is likely to play a bit of catch-up,” said Mr. Lord, who spent 21 years at British government intelligence service GCHQ.

The risks of security breaches, particularly when they result in the leak of sensitive customer data, have in the past had a direct impact on share prices as investor confidence is shaken.

“Reducing the cost of security breaches by only 10 per cent can save global enterprises $17-billion [U.S.] annually,” Morgan Stanley said in a report published on Monday.

The U.S. broker upgraded its rating on networking equipment giant Cisco Systems to “overweight.” Cisco shares were up 2.3 per cent.

In Helsinki, Finnish digital-security firm F-Secure jumped as much as 5.1 per cent to a 16-year high.

With files from Bloomberg News