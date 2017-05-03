Hedge fund manager David Einhorn said markets are too optimistic about Tesla Inc.’s prospects for expanding electric-car sales as stockholders put irrational faith in Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

“For the time being, investors remain hypnotized by Tesla’s CEO,” Mr. Einhorn said Wednesday in a conference call discussing results at Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., the Cayman Islands-based insurer where he oversees investments. “We are skeptical that the company will be able to mass market its Model 3 at volumes and margins that justify the current valuation.”

Tesla shares have climbed almost 50 per cent this year, vaulting the company past General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. in market capitalization. That has hurt Mr. Einhorn, who is a GM investor and was burned in the market rally by bets that Tesla and other stocks would fall. He has been saying for months that the electric-car maker is overvalued, and pressed his argument Wednesday.

“The enthusiasm for Tesla and other bubble-basket stocks is reminiscent of the March 2000 dot-com bubble,” Mr. Einhorn said. “As was the case then, the bulls rejected conventional valuation methods for a handful of stocks that seemingly could only go up. While we don’t know exactly when the bubble will pop, it eventually will.”

Mr. Musk has previously poked fun at critics, writing “Stormy weather in Shortville...” in a Twitter post last month. Tesla has long been a popular target by short sellers such as Jim Chanos, who famously bet early on energy company Enron Corp.’s failure -- and was proved right.

Tesla slipped 0.3 per cent at 9:36 a.m. in New York. Einhorn’s Greenlight Re dropped 0.6 per cent.

