U.S. president Donald Trump’s constant tweeting has put Twitter Inc. in the spotlight, raising its profile in global conversations and making the social media service widely recognizable.

Mr. Trump has moved shares of Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Ford Motor Co. and others, but his missives weren’t able to lift up Twitter’s quarterly results. Revenue in the fourth quarter and a profit outlook for the current period both came in well below analysts’ estimates.

Wall Street analysts quizzed Twitter executives Thursday about the Trump effect -- did it boost user growth? Advertiser relationships? The company said it’s very hard for one user to have an impact, even if they’re the buzzy president of the United States.

“The president’s use of Twitter has broadened the awareness for how the platform can be used, and it shows the power of Twitter,” Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said on the call with investors. But in terms of user growth, “we haven’t seen a benefit to the top of the funnel from the activity throughout the election time period.”

The biggest factors for growth are Twitter’s own marketing and product changes, Noto said.

With Tweet views in the tens of billions, moving that metric up 10 per cent would require “significant events,” that can’t occur just over one period, Noto said. “It could be very hard for an event or a single person to drive sustained growth.”

Mr. Trump has basically become “a giant marketing vehicle” for Twitter, BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield said in a note Wednesday, ahead of the earnings. He upgraded the stock to “buy,” and said there has been a “meaningful uptick” in downloads of the Twitter app on iOS devices in the U.S. this year.

It still lags far behind other social media giants. Twitter added 2 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter, compared with Facebook Inc., which drummed up 72 million in the same period.

The president uses Twitter at all hours, calling out anything he sees as unfair, reiterating his goals for the country and riling up his followers. As soon as he posts, he can have a direct effect on the markets and the news cycle.

Still, Mr. Trump’s impact through tweets appears to be dwindling, at least when it comes to moving markets. Wednesday’s tweet, in which he said it was unfair for Nordstrom Inc. to drop his daughter Ivanka Trump’s brand, caused the retailer to tumble initially, for example. But the store quickly recovered and ended up having its best day in two months.

