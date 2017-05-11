Canada’s benchmark equity index can thank just five companies for 57 per cent of its gains this year, but you may be looking for them in the wrong sectors.

While finance, energy and materials account for two-third of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, three of the top five gainers currently are outside these sectors: Canadian National Railway Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. The other two are usual suspects Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada.

Removing these five contributors would reduce the index’s gain by 1.3 percentage points this year, leaving it with a 1-per-cent advance, which would be among the smallest of more than 100 global peers tracked by Bloomberg.

By comparison, the top five in 2016 consisted of three banks and two energy companies.

“Concentrated outperformance by a few stocks is not an anomaly,” said Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, who recommends investment beyond the traditional sectors. “This type of strategy significantly outperforms during trading-range environments in commodities, which we think we’re in.”

Since 2011, the S&P/TSX has generated average annualized returns of 1.9 per cent, according to BMO data. If the Big 3 sectors are excluded, that jumps to 11.9 per cent.

The outperformance of smaller sectors and the outsized contributions of a few stocks makes the case for active stock picking rather than passive investing, said Norman Levine, managing director at Toronto-based Portfolio Management Corp.

“People think that they get broad diversification by investing in an index. Instead, they end up owning a large number of stocks that have no meaning and a few momentum stocks,” Mr. Levine said in a phone interview. “This great love affair of ETFs that invest in the index is such a joke.”

