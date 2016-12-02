Crude oil has risen above $50 (U.S.) a barrel on two other occasions in 2016 – in June and October – but investors greeted this week’s move above the threshold with particular euphoria.

Why? Rather than moving with data on U.S. stockpiles, Chinese economic growth or the weather, the latest jump coincided with something that could be far more meaningful: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to their first production cuts in eight years, and investors may be convinced that the cuts will stick.

But the other, perhaps more important, reason is that the longer-term recovery in the price of crude oil is growing more convincing. Since hitting multi-year lows of nearly $26 a barrel in February, oil has risen more than 50 per cent – largely in a series of steady upticks, punctuated by the occasional rally.

From a technical perspective, the lows are getting higher, as each sell-off fails to take the price of oil below the previous low point. To illustrate, February’s low was $26 a barrel, April’s low was $36, August’s low was $40, and the low in early November was $43.

As investors believe that the recovery is here to stay, energy stocks are looking more and more tantalizing.

-- David Berman

Stocks to ponder

Whitecap Resources Inc. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list thanks to Wednesday’s oil price rally. While Wednesday’s price reaction may have been extreme, over the next year, analysts believe this energy stock, that offers investors a 2 per cent dividend yield, is headed higher, writes Jennifer Dowty. This stock has a 2.3 per cent yield, 55 per cent payout ratio and 15 ‘buy’ calls.

B&G Foods Inc. This stock is a U.S. manufacturer and distributor of a range of grocery products, writes Gordon Pape. Its products include such recognizable brands as Baker’s Joy, Cream of Wheat, Sugar Twin, and Static Guard. In the fall of 2015, the company announced that it was acquiring the Green Giant product line from General Mills at a price of $765-million (U.S.). It's stock barely reacted but after the company announced first-quarter results in early May, investors began to pay attention. Sales were up 63 per cent to $353-million and net income per share jumped 55 per cent from the year before, to 56 cents.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. This stock is steadily recovering from its recent price weakness and it may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future if its recent rebound continues, writes Jennifer Dowty. Three analysts have recently upgraded the security. It offers investors an attractive yield of 5.2 per cent. The average one-year target price is $29.56, implying the unit price may appreciate nearly 10 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $28 to a high of $31.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. This is one of Jean-Francois Tardif's top picks in the oil and gas sector. The founder and portfolio manager at Timelo Investment Management Inc. says this company has strong free cash flow generation and production growth.

Canyon Services Group Inc. This security may surface on the positive breakouts list in the future, writes Jennifer Dowty. Over the past two trading sessions, there has been aggressive buying activity in the stock. It has 13 ‘buy’ calls. The average one-year target price is $7, implying the share price may appreciate 21 per cent over the next 12 months. Canyon, which provides pressure pumping and fluid management services to oil and gas companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, currently does not pay a dividend.

The Rundown

Canadian energy stocks ride high on pipeline, OPEC decisions

Canadian energy stocks ripped to fresh highs Wednesday as OPEC set a new course for the global oil market, a day after the Canadian government bolstered the sector by approving two major pipeline projects, writes Tim Shufelt. Combined with a rising consensus economic forecast, market forces have swung in support of the energy-market recovery. “The headwinds are now being outweighed by the opportunities,” said Rafi Tahmazian, portfolio manager at Canoe Financial in Calgary.

Air Miles reversal is a ‘bogus victory’

Rob Carrick explains that the reversal by Air Miles to allow customers to keep points older than five years means that your points won't be as valuable in the future.

Ten stocks with notable insider buying and selling

Jennifer Dowty takes a look at 10 stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange that have seen top insiders either buying or selling their stock, which can give investors a hint at management's current confidence in their company's outlook.

Strategy of buying last year’s bank laggard holds up with Scotiabank

When Bank of Nova Scotia reported strong quarterly results on Tuesday, it gave a big boost of credibility to a stock-picking strategy that works wonders with Canada’s biggest lenders: Buy last year’s laggard, writes David Berman. Scotiabank’s stock has been the best performer among the big banks this year and the gains seemed justified by a fourth-quarter profit of more than $2-billion. That’s up 8 per cent from last year, on a per-share basis, which was well above analysts’ expectations for profit growth of just 4 per cent. But what’s particularly noteworthy here is that Scotiabank was a dog last year. The share price slumped 15 per cent in 2015 and trailed Toronto-Dominion Bank – the best-performing bank stock – by 13 percentage points.

What stocks are short sellers currently targeting?

Academic studies find that short sellers’ bets have a tendency to foreshadow declines in share prices. This makes it worthwhile to know which companies they are targeting. So, we asked four professional short sellers what stocks they are currently betting against, writes Larry MacDonald. What were their picks? Utilities and pipeline companies, Electrovaya Inc., Avigilon Corp., AutoCanada Inc., and CI Financial Corp.

The true cost of investing in ETFs

ETF investors over the years have been schooled in their benefits compared with traditional mutual funds, writes Larry Berman. Low management-expense ratios (MER) and tax efficiency are among the main attributes. But the biggest cost to any investment is your ability to handle the ride. The investment industry does not go far enough in educating investors about the risks. While most investors just look at the past returns when they choose investment funds, I consider the risk of investing before the return.

How to play the oil rally? Look to the drillers

The rally in crude oil this week has made one thing clear: Beaten-up drillers stand to benefit the most if there is a long-term recovery in energy prices, writes David Berman. For all the headlines devoted to oil itself, the bigger moves by far were made by companies that help producers get the stuff out of the ground.

Contra Guys: A classic case of merger arbitrage

There are many different ways to make money in the stock market and one “game” that we sometimes like to play is merger arbitrage, write Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann. This is when one company has made a bid to take over another with the prey trading well below the price that the suitor has offered. We try to capture the differential. In October, Benj purchased Rite Aid Corp., a drugstore chain in the United States at $7.26 (U.S.), about a year after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. made a bid of $9.

Are you getting good value from your adviser fees? Here’s how to tell

You need to know how much you're paying in fees and Rob Carrick outlines ways to tell if those fees are reasonable.

Number Crunchers

Ask Globe Investor

The Question:

If I wanted to secure the services of a financial planner on a fee-only basis, where would be a good place to look for one?

The Answer:

Choosing a fee-only financial planner who charges by the hour, or by the project, eliminates potential conflicts of interest that arise when a planner also sells commission-based investment or insurance products.

The Institute of Advanced Financial Planners (iafp.ca), which is responsible for the registered financial planner (RFP) designation, has a “find a planner” tool on its website that lets you search by various criteria including compensation method (choose “100 per cent fee”). The Financial Planning Standards Council (fpsc.ca), the umbrella group for certified financial planners (CFPs), has a similar tool but without the ability to search by compensation method.

Another option is to do a Google search using your city name and the words “fee-only financial planner.”

Most planners are compensated at least partially via commissions, so finding one who is paid strictly on a fee-for-service basis may take some research.

I strongly recommend that you work only with an RFP or CFP and that you interview two or three candidates to find the best fit.

Some planners offer a free consultation, during which you can verify that the planner sells no financial products of any kind. The initial meeting is also a chance to ask for references and to see sample plans.

Be very specific about what you want in your plan. Ask a lot of questions.

And don’t be afraid to walk away if you aren’t satisfied with the answers.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



Compiled by Gillian Livingston

