Canadian investment portfolios are just along for the ride at this point – the major market drivers of recent weeks have little or nothing to do with anything happening within our borders.

U.S. Federal Reserve policy and bond yields are the best example of this. The Fed raised rates with the belief that the U.S. economy is strengthening, and five-year bond yields have climbed to 2.1 per cent, from 1.2 per cent, since Nov. 4. Despite the fact that the domestic economy remains sluggish, government of Canada yields have been dragged higher by U.S. policy. Five-year Canada bonds now yield 1.2 per cent, 57 basis points above the November lows.

Higher domestic bond yields, whether justified or not, have hit income-related equity sectors. Domestic telecom and utility stocks are lower by an average of two per cent. Higher U.S. rates have pushed the greenback higher – it’s at 14-year highs – and this is causing a veritable bloodbath in precious metals stocks. Many small and mid-cap precious metals stocks are down more than 25 per cent.

The dollar is also having negative effects on crude prices but OPEC has been the main factor behind the commodity market. Again in this case, Canadian companies have little control or input over what’s going on.

There have been recent signs that the value investing style, with its focus on individual stock valuations, is beginning to outperform. This would be a welcome development – Canadians could focus on their holdings and less on global macroeconomics – but in the near term investors should look abroad to avoid getting blindsided by external shocks.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder

Lundin Mining Corp. Investors are making money in base-metal mining stocks again, writes Gordon Pape. The S&P/TSX global base-metals index is up 66 per cent year to date and at its highest level since mid-2014. The price of copper has moved up sharply in recent weeks. Zinc prices have also moved up over the past year. One of the companies that has benefited from this turnaround is Lundin Mining. The share price has more than doubled this year and the stock appears to have more upside potential.

Ceapro Inc. You’ve probably never heard of beta-glucan or avenanthramides but you’ve surely heard of the products you can find them in: Burt’s Bees, Jergens, Dove, Coppertone, Neutrogena and of course Aveeno, which is pitched by Jennifer Aniston, writes Fabrice Taylor. You’ve probably never heard of a company called Ceapro Inc. either but if you like fast-growing, profitable biotech companies sporting a cheap stock, you should get to know this one. It’s a little gem with breathtaking upside and limited downside, he says.

The Rundown

BlackRock Canada's Kurt Reiman on how to invest in 2017

Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, was joined on Wednesday for a live chat with Kurt Reiman, the Chief Investment Strategist from BlackRock Canada. Mr. Reiman provided his 2017 outlook for the Canadian stock market, and told investors how they should position their portfolios for success in the new year. Read the entire online chat here.

Task force lights up marijuana stocks

Canadian marijuana stocks surged on Tuesday after a federal task force released its long-awaited recommendations on the legalization of the drug for recreational use, writes Brenda Bouw. The report, ordered by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, proposed that people over the age of 18 be allowed to carry up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes. It also recommends how and where the product can be sold, and suggests the government move quickly to “increase or create capacity in many areas relating to the production and sale of cannabis.” Some investors viewed the recommendations as a major win for the handful of publicly traded licensed producers in Canada.

Eight TSX stocks among RBC's top global picks for 2017

Canadian stocks are “well-positioned” to adapt to shifting global themes in 2017, including a rebound in commodity prices and the impact of a Donald Trump presidency south of the board, according to RBC Dominion Securities analysts, writes David Leeder. In fact, eight TSX-listed stocks were named in its Top 30 Global Ideas for 2017, released Wednesday. Included in the list were: Air Canada (AC-T), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T, BAM-N), Magna International Inc. (MG-T, MGA-N), National Bank of Canada (NA-T), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, SU-N), TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T, TRP-N) and Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T, WCN-N).

The costly gender gap in Canada's fund business

By almost any standard, the Canadian fund business has a huge gender imbalance, writes Tim Shufelt. Compared to other professions, and even compared to mutual funds globally, female fund managers in Canada are vastly outnumbered by men, according to new Morningstar research reinforcing long-standing trends. Roughly 90 per cent of Canadian funds are run exclusively by men, which is an even higher proportion than eight years ago. Even a Canadian fund launched earlier this year that invests in companies with female leadership is itself led by men. This is bad news for investors, considering some research showing that women are better at running money.

Five reasons to (still) love dividend stocks

As crazy as this sounds, not everyone loves dividends as much as John Heinzl does. Some people have even suggested that he suffers from a case of DTV – dividend tunnel vision. By focusing on dividend stocks, they say, he miss out on all the fast-growing companies that don’t pay a dividend but generate big capital gains. Others have said that, because dividend stocks are concentrated in a handful of sectors, the strategy can lead to poor diversification. Still others have pointed out that dividend stocks often struggle when interest rates rise. So, he responds to these critics in his latest column.

BlackBerry: When disclosures don’t tell the full story

BlackBerry Ltd.’s wrenching turnaround has meant that the company now posts revenue that’s more than 80 per cent below its 2011 peak. It makes sense, then, that every dollar of sales counts, writes David Milstead. So much so, perhaps, that the company seems aggressive in booking its revenue and in the way it presents those numbers to investors. For clues to this, we can look to a couple of things. One is a dialogue the company had earlier this year with U.S. securities regulators about the way it recognizes revenue on its sales of patent licences. The second is the company’s own unusual disclosures in its most recent earnings releases about what it calls “non-GAAP revenue.” Together, they add revenue of … well, we don’t know, entirely, in part because some of BlackBerry’s disclosures fall short of giving us the total picture. And, because the company declined to answer any of his questions.

Canadians should cheer if the stock market falls

Strategy Lab contributor Andrew Hallam says most Canadians should want to see the stock market fall -- so they can put money in now at low levels and watch it rise later on. Statistics Canada says about 71 per cent of Canadian adults are between the ages of 20 and 60. That’s a large majority. Most of these investors should be adding money to the stock market every month. They should hope that stocks don’t rise for several years in a row. That’s because, long term, stock market growth tracks corporate earnings’ growth. On aggregate, business earnings grow almost every year. When stocks don’t follow, investors get to buy an increasingly higher percentage of corporate earnings with their savings and enjoy higher dividend yields.

Five reasons why Trumped-up market expectations are going to disappoint

David Rosenberg says it's fascinating as to how the markets have looked upon a Trump win and one-party GOP rule and instantly decided that would rejuvenate growth and inflation. And he outlines five reasons why these expectations, riding very high, are vulnerable to disappointment. Meanwhile, here's a full research report from Mr. Rosenberg on his outlook for 2017.

Can a factor-based strategy emulate styles of Buffett and Soros?

A new body of research shows being an extraordinary investor such as Warren Buffett or George Soros may in fact be possible for other investors if they use a few tried and true yardsticks to evaluate stocks, writes John Reese. The report, titled Alternative Thinking: Superstar Investors, was produced by AQR Capital Management, the program-driven investment firm. The researchers compared returns for superstar investors to portfolios it constructed with a small set of buy and sell signals that tracked the investing styles of Mr. Buffett, Mr. Soros and others. It managed to get results that were pretty close to the real thing. The conclusion of AQR’s research is investors don’t have to pick exactly the same stocks as the masters to generate benchmark-beating returns.

A rather stunning discovery in our end-of-year search for ‘net-net’ stocks

Mid December is a great time to look for bargains in the stock market because discouraged tax-loss sellers quite often throw out some real gems, writes Robert Tattersall. If you are a value investor, a logical place to start your search is by looking for companies that pass the iconic Ben Graham net-net working capital screen. These are stocks which trade below the value of current assets minus all liabilities, with no value given to fixed assets or intangibles. Unfortunately, for stock bargain hunters, there are few TSX names to be had.

A proven strategy for finding stocks that are about to dive on an earnings report

With the current bull market now in its eighth year, entrepreneurial investors might consider adding short-selling to their investing toolkit (short-selling involves borrowing shares and selling them on the expectation of falling stock prices), writes Larry MacDonald. Perhaps one just makes some preliminary forays to get into the right frame of mind for when the next bear market commences, likely in a year or two after stocks lose the support of currently accommodative monetary policies. On this basis, a free service provided by Markit Ltd. might be of interest. The financial analytics firm maintains a database of short interest as a percentage of outstanding shares for companies around the world. MacDonald looks at some recent short positions prior to earnings reports, and spots some trends.

How to add some profitable zip to your investing diet

We are seeing stock market conditions these days that argue for the investing equivalent of having fries with your burger, writes Rob Carrick. The burger is the stock market as most investors know it – medium to large companies like the 246 names that make up the S&P/TSX composite index. The fries are the small stocks that make up most of the rest of the stock market (there are also some speculative micro companies). You can certainly have a successful investing life eating burgers alone. But at various times in the investing cycle, fries add some zip to your diet.

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite index fell 0.44 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, writes Scott Barlow. In technical terms, the benchmark is in the higher range of neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index reading of 59 that’s closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the RSI buy signal of 30. There are 17 index components trading at attractive oversold levels according to RSI. These are, almost without exception, precious metals stocks as a strengthening U.S. dollar continues to hammer the sector. He takes a brief look at National Bank of Canada.

Number Crunchers

Twelve U.S. stocks with price momentum and earnings growth potential

Ten U.S. stocks that are well positioned for future growth

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What’s up in the days ahead

It'll be an action-packed Globe Investor this Saturday. Rob Carrick will outline seven do's and don'ts for your portfolio for 2017, while David Milstead will have you thinking twice about the current state of the stock market. And on Monday, look for Ian McGugan on the virtues of meditation for investors. We'll also peek into the personal portfolio of money manager executive Joe Canavan.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe's newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston

Report Typo/Error