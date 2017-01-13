'My portfolio is hugely overweight low quality stocks’ sounds like a weird thing to say but anyone who can truthfully make this claim owns a portfolio that has significantly outperformed the benchmark in recent months. Headlines like Marketwatch’s “Lower quality' stocks are leading the market rally” from Jan. 10 attest to this fact.

In everyday life, ‘quality’ is equated with ‘better’ but in finance it means something different. Standard and Poor’s developed the most widely accepted definition of investment quality which focuses on ‘a variety of factors, chief among them … the consistency of earnings and dividend growth over the prior 10 years.’

By this definition, the economically-sensitive market sectors like commodities, industrials and consumer discretionary, the ones that have led markets recently, are automatically classified as low quality because performance is not consistent through a full economic cycle – they have brilliant returns when the economy is accelerating and often take painful losses as growth slows.

Warren Buffett has proved, among many other things, that high quality stocks bought at discount valuation levels form one of the most successful investment strategies over the long term. Importantly, Mr. Buffett’s portfolio will underperform, sometimes dramatically, when cyclical stocks are rallying.

The quality distinction also provides a lesson in investor time horizon. Longer time horizons like 10 years favour quality stocks, where shorter one-to- three year ‘total return’ time horizons are more welcoming to low quality stocks, if the timing is right. Portfolios heavy with low quality stocks also require more investor attention – at least some of the profits must be taken before the part of the cycle where they dramatically underperform.

In finance, high quality doesn’t mean better, just more consistent and reliable. It’s entirely possible to get rich owning only low quality stocks, although their higher volatility levels almost guarantee added portfolio risk.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder

Quebecor Inc. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list and has an unanimous ‘buy’ recommendation by 14 analysts, writes Jennifer Dowty. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4.5 cents per share, or 18 cents on a yearly basis. The average one-year target price is $43.45, implying the share price may appreciate over 13 per cent over the next 12 months.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. This microcap consumer staples stock that may steadily gain attention from investors as it continues to grow, writes Jennifer Dowty. In 2016, the share price rallied over 28 per cent. Currently, the Street is forecasting the stock price will jump over 60 per cent in 2017. Given the high volatility in the share price, at times, this stock is best suited for consideration by those investors with a higher risk tolerance. Indeed, four analysts have ‘buy’ calls, one of which is a ‘speculative buy’ recommendation, illustrating the potential heightened risk in the stock.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. This company's shares have been hammered following a recent earnings miss, but analysts say the sell-off is overdone and creates a buying opportunity for investors, writes Brenda Bouw. Shares of the Richmond, B.C.-based manufacturer and supplier of steel products such as nails and wire mesh, are up more than 30 per cent over the past year, but are also down about 25 per cent since Nov. 2, the day before the company reported third-quarter earnings that were below analysts’ expectations. Analysts also view the pullback in the stock as temporary and cite the company’s diversified product mix and an anticipated boost in infrastructure spending across North America as reasons to own its shares.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. This small cap base metals stock offers shareholders an attractive dividend yield of 4.7 per cent, writes Jennifer Dowty. According to Bloomberg, this small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.36-billion (Cdn.), is covered by 11 analysts, five have ‘buy’ recommendations, four analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and two analysts have the stock currently under review. The average one-year target price is $5.68, implying the share price may appreciate 26 per cent over the next 12 months.

The Rundown

Looking ahead to a ‘do or die’ U.S. earnings season

The S&P 500 ramped higher by 13.4 per cent in the past six months driven primarily by economic optimism, writes Scott Barlow. U.S. equities are, however, now expensive by virtually every measure, which means that this optimism will be verified during the upcoming earnings season or investors will pay the price through sharply lower markets.

Gordon Pape: A major stock market correction and other predictions for 2017

There’s one sure thing you can say about 2017 – it will be volatile, writes Gordon Pape as he offers his predictions for the coming year. Politics will be volatile – with Donald Trump in office, what else could they be? Stock markets will be volatile, as investors will react to every piece of news. Bonds will be volatile, as interest rates steadily move higher. It’s the new reality. Get used to it, he says.

Don't be enticed by the big dividends and low valuations of Canada's asset managers

Asset management stocks tantalize investors with big dividends, low valuations and an impressive two-month rebound, but that’s not enough to offset the sector’s formidable long-term challenges, writes David Berman. Companies such as AGF Management Ltd., CI Financial Corp. and IGM Financial Inc. are facing stiff competition from major banks, the popularity of low-cost exchange-traded funds and emerging robo-advisers, in addition to new regulations that are driving down fees associated with lucrative mutual funds. The worst part: The sector is showing a stunning lack of imagination in confronting these challenges, which has been weighing on share prices.

Don't count mining shares out yet

Mining shares aren’t the dirt-cheap bargains they were a year ago, but still have room to rise in 2017, writes Ian McGugan. A pick up in global growth coupled with less in the way of new production should support metal prices this year, observers say. While nobody sees stock-price gains to match last year – when Barrick Gold Corp. doubled, Glencore PLC tripled and Teck Resources Ltd. quintupled – the sector still seems reasonably priced and could benefit from factors ranging from Trumponomics to momentum trading.

This dividend stock is in a slumber. Do you buy and bide your time?

The shopping experience at a good pharmacy combines health, beauty and convenience, and it is hard to beat. But, without the promise of consolidation, investors are bored, writes David Berman. Just look at Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., which has killed any hope of a suitor looking its way but has failed to kindle any excitement over its plans for generating its own organic growth. Two years ago, the shares had surged above $28 amid tremendous enthusiasm for Canadian pharmacies, capping a 95-per-cent rally that began in 2013. Today, the shares languish 30-per-cent below this peak as the volume of shares traded has slumped 14 per cent. It is difficult to see what could stir the stock price from its deep slumber.

Why John Heinzl is buying more of this pipeline giant

Well, it didn’t take long for John Heinzl's first dividend increase of 2017 to arrive. On Jan. 5, Enbridge Inc. – a stock he owns personally and is in his Strategy Lab model dividend portfolio – boosted its dividend by 10 per cent to 58.3 cents a quarter, or about $2.33 annually. Based on Tuesday’s closing price of $56.66, Enbridge now yields 4.1 per cent. He considers that very attractive given that Enbridge’s dividend will almost certainly continue to grow for years. Was he surprised by the increase? Not at all.

Ban trailer fees and mutual fund costs will drop, CSA report says

New mutual fund companies with lower-cost products are expected to come to Canada if regulators move ahead with proposals to ban trailer fees in Canada, according to a new report from provincial securities regulators, writes Janet McFarland. The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for provincial securities commissions, released a long-promised report Tuesday on mutual fund fee reform, outlining a host of potentially positive impacts that could emerge if regulators proceed with proposals to ban the use of all embedded commissions, including trailer fees paid by fund companies to financial advisers who recommend their products.

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow says the TSX is no longer in overbought territory, but in his chart he takes a look at the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index. The greenback is hugely important at the moment as a reflection of U.S. economic growth expectations, bond yields, and commodity prices.

Don’t expect a Trump rally to last

Going forward the query becomes: what will a Trump presidency mean for the American economy? While stock markets have been on a great run, at some stage reality will set in and they will be in for a major beat down, says Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann. From this angle, one should measure carefully any additions to investments at this point in time and not get carried away with the current optimism and apparent potential of the upside. Taking some money off the table on stocks that have had big runs could prove very wise.

Research reports

What to expect from global REITs in 2017

Freshii's IPO: What you need to know before taking a bite

Chart Watch: A near-term correction looms

A guide to potential catalysts for the marijuana sector in 2017

Canaccord's top growth stock picks for 2017

Number Crunchers

These S&P 500 companies are stars in shareholder yield

Eleven defensive U.S. stocks with low volatility

Fifteen low-volatility stocks that are profitable and priced at a bargain

Ask Globe Investor

The Question:

A husband and wife in their mid-70s asked this question: “What would be considered a reasonable return for a balanced portfolio?”

The Answer:

Let’s create a personalized benchmark to gauge this couple’s portfolio. To start, we need to look at the portfolio mix they have:

- Bonds: 47 per cent

- Canadian stocks: 23 per cent

- U.S. stocks: 16 per cent

- International stocks: 8 per cent

- Cash: 6 per cent

Next, we need to find benchmark indexes to use for each of these investment categories:

- Bonds: The FTSE TMX Bond Universe Index

- Canadian stocks: The S&P/TSX composite index

- U.S. stocks: The S&P 500 index

- International stocks: The MSCI Europe Australasia Far East (EAFE) index

- Cash: FTSE TMX Treasury Bill Index

Note: The total return versions of the stock indexes are used here – that means dividends plus share price changes; you can find long-term benchmark performance numbers here.

Now let’s look at the returns for each of these indexes for 2016 and weigh their impact on our retirees’ investment portfolio (multiply index return by portfolio weighting):

-The FTSE TMX Bond Universe Index: A 1.7 per cent gain multiplied by 0.47 = 0.8 per cent

-The S&P/TSX composite index: A 21.2 per cent gain multiplied by 0.23 = 4.9 per cent

-The S&P 500 index: An 8.1 per cent (Canadian dollars) gain multiplied by 0.16 = 1.3 per cent

-The MSCI EAFE index: A 2 per cent (Canadian dollars) loss multiplied by 0.08 = -0.2 per cent

-The FTSE TMX Treasury Bill Index: A 0.5 per cent gain multiplied by 0.06 = 0.03 per cent



Total benchmark gain for 2016: 0.8 + 4.9 + 1.3 -0.2 + 0.03 = 6.8 per cent.

That’s a gross return. Subtract a reasonable 1.5 per cent for all fees, advice plus the cost of owning investment products, and you end up with 5.3 per cent as a benchmark for 2016. Repeat the process for three-, five- and 10-year returns to get the all-important long-term view.

-- Rob Carrick

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What’s up in the days ahead

On Saturday, there's two great stories for lazy investors: updates on the Two-Minute Portfolio by Rob Carrick and the One-Minute Portfolio by Larry MacDonald. John Heinzl gives investors a checklist for a prosperous 2017. On Monday, Rob Carrick examines why Canadians can't stop borrowing, and Brenda Bouw gets some high-net-worth advice from a tech entrepreneur. Tom Bradley looks at "patient capital," while Gordon Pape examines railroad operator Norfolk Southern. And John Reese explains Benjamin Graham's concept of "margin of safety."

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe's newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston

Report Typo/Error