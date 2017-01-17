The comment I will remember longest after the U.S. election is from Republican-leaning satirist P.J. O’Rourke. In a radio interview, he defended his support for Hillary Clinton by saying "I am endorsing Hillary … She's wrong about absolutely everything, but she's wrong within normal parameters."

Mrs. Clinton’s defeat means that in terms of U.S. economic policy we are no longer 'within normal parameters' and this highlights the psychological dilemma investors face. Anything sounds plausible. Is there a chance a combination of U.S. subsidies and tariffs could create 20 million new U.S jobs at the expense of the Canadian exports and our economic growth? Sure. A military conflict with China over a perceived personal slight? It’s thankfully not likely, but even that scenario’s not hard to imagine at the moment.

This dead period, post-election but pre-inauguration, has been a severe test of our stress management skills. The advice I’d give investors is the same I’m repeatedly giving myself: try not to spend time inventing new disaster scenarios and prepare for actual legislation.

Even if the U.S. proposals are awful for Canada – and recent noises on trade indicate they might be – at least we’ll have something tangible to react to. In the case of tariffs, for instance, investors can attempt to assess the ability of the Trudeau government to blunt the initiatives through negotiation, and the potential for corporate lobby groups (notably in the auto sector – a tax on auto parts will disrupt the efficiency of cross-border supply chains throughout the industry) to do the same.

Investing profitably with this level of uncertainty, which includes the global economic outlook and bond yields as well as politics, is extraordinarily difficult. In the short term, successful transactions might be more a matter of luck rather than skill – in many areas we simply do not know enough to make reasonable probability calculations.

The most important thing, in my opinion, is to avoid making any kind of big bets that could result in major portfolio losses or underperformance. This includes trying to time the market by going to 100 per cent cash. Investors with short time horizons or with perfectly reasonable portfolio-related insomnia should feel free to reduce risk within their holdings, raising some cash, and selling more speculative positions, but history shows that the best course of action in uncertain times is to ride it out. No matter how much anxiety it causes.

-- Scott Barlow

Three big numbers to note

100.46 The U.S. dollar index fell by 0.7 per cent to a near six-week low after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the strength of the currency was hurting competitiveness of U.S. companies.

2% The decline in the Nasdaq biotech index after Mr. Trump told the Washington Post that he would target companies over drug pricing and that he was ready to unveil a plan to replace Obamacare.

1% The gain in gold Tuesday, which closed at $1,215.90 (U.S.) an ounce and hit its highest point since Nov. 22. It was on track for seven consecutive days of gains.

Stocks to ponder

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. This is a micro-cap industrial stock that has secured a number of major deals despite being a small company, writes Jennifer Dowty. It's also a stock with massive revenue growth slated for this year. B.C.-based Grande West is a bus manufacturer specializing in heavy-duty mid-sized transit buses.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Nobody pays a lot of attention to the Dow Jones Railroads index any more but it’s a worthwhile barometer for assessing the strength of the U.S. transportation sector and, by extension, the overall economy, writes Gordon Pape. The message it is sending now is positive. Over the 12 months to Jan. 6, the index rose from 961.44 to 1,383.41, an impressive gain of almost 44 per cent. Almost one-third of that gain came after the election of Donald Trump in November. One company that has been a major contributor to the sharp rise in the index is Norfolk Southern Corp. Its share price has risen sharply but it would be a good buy on a pullback.

Amazon.com An announcement from Amazon that it plans to create 100,000 new full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months is a huge commitment by a single company and it puts an exclamation point to the sea change that is taking place in U.S. retailing, writes Gordon Pape. Only a few days before, Macy’s and Sears both announced nationwide store closings and layoffs after a disappointing Christmas season. Clearly, traditional retailers can’t keep up with Amazon’s online convenience, low costs and fast delivery, and are running up the white flag. It’s akin to what happened to the big booksellers when Amazon first came on the scene, only on a much larger scale. Fast-growing Internet giants don't usually make his buy list - but this one does right now.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list and is suitable for consideration by income investors, writes Jennifer Dowty. It offers investors an attractive 5.3 per cent yield combined with modest upside expectations. The stock has a 5.3 per cent yield and steady growth forecast. The average one-year target price is $17.88, suggesting the shares have a potential price return of 6 per cent over the next 12 months.

The Rundown

TD’s rich stock valuation beginning to look like a hurdle

Toronto-Dominion Bank has long commanded a premium valuation over rival bank stocks, which has been justified by strong profit growth, writes David Berman. But this justification is starting to fade, raising the question of whether TD’s lofty valuation will become an impediment: The share price could lag its peers if the stock looks more pricey than special. According to Bloomberg, TD shares trade at nearly 14.2 times trailing 12-month profit – the highest price-to-earnings ratio among Canada’s Big Six banks and well above the sector’s average of 13.1. The shares also trade at a premium based on a number of profit estimates from analysts.

You must do these two difficult things to invest as patiently as the greats

It always sounds cool when people talk about “patient capital.” There are deep undertones to these words. An agenda that’s above the day-to-day fray. Big money that knows something we don’t. Think Warren Buffett, Jimmy Pattison, the Desmarais family, Prem Watsa and, perhaps, Ontario Teachers, writes Tom Bradley. But to do this first, you must exhibit some of the same traits and second, you need to make sure everyone involved in your investment process buys into the program.

Three stocks that score high in ‘margin of safety’ strategy

Buying something for less than it is worth would seem like the most basic of rules, but it wasn’t until Benjamin Graham popularized the concept of a “margin of safety” that it sank in with investors, writes John Reese. Mr. Graham’s margin of safety described the difference between a company’s actual value – its net-working capital minus debt – and the value at which its shares sold in the market. Presumably the shares were selling for lower, and the bigger the gap, the more limited the downside risk of the stock to the investor. This concept was a way of helping investors overcome their individual biases and avoid major mistakes. Mr. Reese lists three stocks that that score high ratings in his Graham model portfolio: Fossil Group, Cato Corp. and Sanderson Farms.

Rob Carrick: Two-Minute Portfolio still a long-term winner

The Two-Minute Portfolio got taken to school last year by the S&P/TSX composite index and even the average Canadian equity mutual fund, writes Rob Carrick. The sad results will be familiar to investors who put a big emphasis on quality blue-chip stocks. Focusing on quality, defined in large part by size, payment of dividends and low volatility, has for years been the key to investing success in the Canadian stock market. But things changed in 2016, a year during which speculative sectors such as energy and mining led the market and more conservative stocks lagged. However, since 1986, the portfolio has produced an annualized return of 10.3 per cent and the S&P/TSX composite has made 8.3 per cent. Over the past three-, five- and 10-year periods, the 2MP outperformed the index by two to four percentage points.

Simplicity of the One-Minute Portfolio is delivering great returns

The One-Minute Portfolio is made up of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB). Once set up in an online brokerage account, about the only work to be done is to rebalance the weights for XIU and XBB at the start of each year. As the portfolio’s name suggests, this takes about a “minute,” writes Larry MacDonald. The average annual compound rate of return for the basic version of the One-Minute Portfolio was 7.8 per cent during the 14-year period from 2003 to 2016.

An investing checklist for a prosperous 2017 (and 2018, 2019, ...)

To be a successful investor, you don’t need to trade frequently, take a lot of risk or try to time the market’s ups and downs, writes John Heinzl. In fact, you shouldn’t be doing any of those things. For most people, building wealth is a long-term process that requires, above all, patience and commitment. If you do a lot of little things right – and let time and compounding do the heavy lifting – you will ultimately be rewarded. He outlines little things all investors should do to improve their chances of success.

This full-time investor is guided by market cycles

In this Me and My Money profile, Alan Longbon explains to Larry MacDonald how his investing is guided by the notion that economies and financial markets move through long cycles of expansion and contraction. The time to take risks and make investments is when the milestones that mark the expansionary phase are still visible – for example, stimulative monetary and fiscal policies.

How technology entrepreneur Andrew D’Souza invests his own money

Andrew D’Souza , co-founder and chief executive of Clearbanc, a financial services startup for freelancers and entrepreneurs, started investing before he was a teenager, writes Brenda Bouw. The Globe recently spoke with Mr. D’Souza, 31, about what’s in his portfolio and the investment that forever changed his opinion about stock picking.

Number Crunchers

Nine small-cap TSX stocks that look poised to outperform

Compiled by Gillian Livingston

