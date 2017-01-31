I’m desperately looking forward to the day where the word ‘Trump’ is neither spoken or typed, but that day is not today.

It has become difficult to separate market action from political news recently as Tuesday’s weak U.S. consumer sentiment survey – one that sent the U.S. dollar sharply lower – illustrates.

Daragh Maher, HSBC’s U.S. head of foreign exchange strategy, presented a helpfully bullish perspective on how investors should view the new U.S. administration. In an interview with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene, Mr. Maher noted that “since the inauguration we’ve been focused on executive orders that focus on things like trade and immigration. What they don’t act towards are things like tax cuts and extra [fiscal] spending, the juicy bits that markets are looking forward to. Maybe just a little patience is required.”

Separately, economist Tyler Cowen confesses his horror at many Trump initiatives, but argues that ‘The Left Underestimates Trump's Economic Plan’. “As a libertarian-leaning economist, I don’t favour [the new policy initiatives] … but still there is a logic here worth considering. Think of this policy as taxing the consumption of elites and throwing that money, and more, at job creation, in this case through corporate subsidies. It’s a bigger and bolder gamble than just making some marginal adjustments in current transfer payments. In essence Trump has outflanked the left by packaging plans for redistribution of wealth with a revamped mercantilism.”

The politics are one thing, and investment returns another. Every investor will decide how intermingled they want the two to be. From a strictly investment point of view, Mr. Maher and Professor Cowen see the distinct possibility of more supportive market conditions after the current political upheaval subsides.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. The Contra Guys are still betting on this high-risk, high-reward energy play, even though its share price has gone through some tough times, they write. The company has sold assets to boost its balance sheet and that will help it recover as oil prices improve. However, it's still a risky stock, they note.

WSP Global Inc. This is an industrial mid-cap stock that may appear on the positive breakouts list later this year as the share price steadily climbs higher, writes Jennifer Dowty. It's an industrial stock with a stable dividend and a 3.2 per cent yield. The consensus one-year target price is $48.92, suggesting the shares are almost fully valued, with just 4 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. According to Bloomberg, 12 analysts have issued research reports on the company since November, seven analysts issued ‘buy’ recommendations and five analysts reported ‘hold’ recommendations.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust. This security appears on the negative breakouts list and may be one to put on your radar screen. The unit price continues to drift lower, causing its valuation to become increasingly interesting, writes Jennifer Dowty. The REIT offers investors a stable, attractive 4.8-per-cent yield with payout ratio of 80 per cent, and there has been recent insider buying activity. The consensus one-year target price is $15.65, suggesting the unit price has 7 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

The Rundown

Ethical investors at crossroads with Trump presidency

Ethical investors take a principled approach to their portfolios, but they now face a dilemma: Is the entire U.S. stock market looking like a no-go zone? The alarming shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump – defending the use of torture, trampling women’s rights, closing the door on refugees and targeting immigrants as a threat to national security – has raised the question of whether investors should be doing something to voice their concerns, writes David Berman. Selling U.S. stocks sends a message, especially if it causes a market downturn that forces the White House to reconsider its actions.

With an America under Trump, you better hedge your stock market risk

David Rosenberg writes that he can’t help but think of this phrase in Donald Trump’s Inauguration address: “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.” Yet, he says he has never seen the country this divided. Not ever. Which means, sadly, that America is stoppable. He explains that he's not saying we need a “consensus builder” – his favourite president, Teddy Roosevelt, did in fact coin the term “the bully pulpit” to describe the Oval Office. But he says we do need a uniter in the White House now, more than any time since the Civil War – not a divider. He thinks that under the current political environment, using hedges such as gold and the volatility index are pretty good ideas.

Mawer launches first emerging markets fund, reveals some of its top picks

The recovery of the emerging markets stocks, like so many other market trends, was upended by the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, writes Tim Shufelt. But the so-called Trump rally has stretched valuations on U.S. stocks, making emerging markets collectively look like a rare bargain by comparison. That’s the backdrop for Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund, a new developing markets fund launched by Mawer Investment Management on Tuesday.

These indicators show something has to give for investors

The historical relationships between investor sentiment, risk and uncertainty have broken down and while this doesn’t necessarily mean things will end badly for investors, something has to give, writes Scott Barlow. He has the charts to prove it.

TSX stocks on the verge of 'golden crosses' or 'death crosses'

A clear takeaway from the latest TSX Crosses report is that yield securities are back in play, writes Jennifer Dowty. Income-paying securities dominate the ‘golden crosses’ and ‘potential golden crosses’ lists with defensive, yield investments regaining positive price momentum.

Gordon Pape's mutual fund portfolios prove risk pays off

It’s been a good period to own stocks. Bonds, not so much. That’s the obvious conclusion Gordon Pape had after reviewing the five mutual fund portfolios he created eight years ago for his Mutual Funds Update newsletter. The more risk you took on, the better you did. Here is the latest update.

Six quality stocks to buy and sit on in your RRSP

Trading stocks is tempting but not always the best way to build a retirement nest egg. Timing the market is not easy, and you could miss a stock’s best gains. Investors are often better off taking a Rip Van Winkle approach – owning quality stocks and sleeping through their inevitable ups and downs. We asked three portfolio managers to pick stocks suitable for a registered retirement savings plan, and which investors could hold for at least five to 10 years, or even longer. Here are their picks.

Three stocks Leith Wheeler's Leanne Scott has been buying amid the Trump storm

Like most money managers these days, Leanne Scott is preparing her clients for some near-term market volatility now that Donald Trump is the U.S. President, writes Brenda Bouw. To weather the storm some are forecasting, Ms. Scott, vice-president of private clients and foundations at Vancouver-based Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., is focusing on less expensive companies and sectors that could see growth ahead. That includes banks, energy and infrastructure companies. Here are three stocks she likes right now.

Help! How do I figure out my ETF’s capital gain?

John Heinzl examines a reader's question about how to report a capital gain on an ETF on your taxes and how to calculate your adjusted cost base when a security has done a split.

Angel investor has built up portfolio by investing in start-ups

Mike Volker, in this week's Me and My Money profile by Larry MacDonald, built up a strong portfolio by investing in early-stage companies, but, as he gets a bit older, is now shifting some holdings to more predictable large-cap stocks.

Eight ways to improve your relationship with your financial adviser

Bad adviser behaviour is coming to light as a result of new investment industry disclosure requirements, but so is something we might call the bad client problem, writes Rob Carrick. Some people can’t be satisfied. This isn’t just a matter of advisers – ask people in any service-based business and you’ll hear the same thing. But changing advisers requires you to find new people, interview them and choose the best fit. It’s much less work to try and repair a relationship with an adviser than to kill it and find someone else. Want a better adviser? Try being a better client.

Research Reports

Echelon Wealth's top stock picks for 2017

This miner's outlook is strengthened by funding for new northern road

Three small-cap oil and gas picks from Mackie Research

Number Crunchers

Fifteen S&P 500 stocks for value investors

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What’s up in the days ahead

If recent history is any guide, some of Canada’s biggest banks could announce stock splits this year – providing a compelling reason to load up on these profit- and dividend-gushers. David Berman will highlight the stocks most likely to do the splits. Meanwhile, John Heinzl will profile the stock picks of Renato Anzovino, the lead manager of the Heward Canadian Dividend Growth Fund. And Jennifer Dowty will present highlights of her interview with the chief executive officer of the Canadian hot pot stock, Aphria.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe's newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston

Report Typo/Error