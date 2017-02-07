Bill Gross' monthly outlook for February includes a smiley face emoji and quotes about happiness. He writes in his note for Janus Capital Group that he always thinks a lot about happiness and how much we should prioritize it. He goes on to quote Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan and his lyrics "Happiness runs in a circular motion...happiness runs, happiness runs."

However, what he writes about next is that our current economic and market state may not be the happiest -- particularly if there was a complete unravelling of the quantitative easing undertaken by global central banks over the past number of years.

" 'Financial repression' runs...in a circular motion, it seems. In 2003 central bankers had rarely contemplated the monetary policy instruments that could lower and then artificially cap interest rates. Although my notes [in 2003] correctly allude to 'all means including 'ceilings' to keep the cost of financing low, the expansion of central bank balance sheets from perhaps $2-trillion (U.S.) in 2003 to a now gargantuan $12-trillion at the end of 2016 is remarkable," he writes.

"Not only did central banks buy $10-trillion of bonds, but they lowered policy rates to near 0 per cent and in some cases, negative yields. All of this took place to save our 'finance-based economy' and to raise asset prices upon which that model depends. As any investor would admit, these now ongoing policy panaceas have done just that - promoted higher asset prices and engendered a modicum of real growth. In the process however, as I have frequently written, capitalism has been distorted: savings/investment has been discouraged by yields/returns too low to replicate historic productivity gains; zombie corporations have been kept alive in contrast to [American economist and political scientist Joseph] Schumpeter's 'creative destruction;' debt has continued to rise relative to GDP; the financial system has not been cleansed and restored to a balance where risk and reward are on a level plane; disequilibrium has replaced equilibrium, although it is difficult to recognize this economic phantom as long as volatility is contained," he writes.

"But in order to control volatility, and keep a floor under asset prices, central bankers may be trapped in a QE-forever cycle, (in order to keep the global system functioning). Withdrawal of stimulus, as has happened with the Fed in the past few years, seemingly must be replaced by an increased flow of asset purchases (bonds and stocks) from other central banks. A client asked me recently when the Fed or other central banks would ever be able to sell their assets back into the market. My answer was 'Never.' A $12-trillion global central bank balance sheet is permanent --and growing at over $1-trillion a year, thanks to the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan," he writes.

"An investor must know that it is this money that now keeps the system functioning. Without it, even 0 per cent policy rates are like methadone - cancelling the craving but not overcoming the addiction. The relevant point of all this for today's financial markets? A 2.45 per cent, 10-year U.S. Treasury rests at 2.45 per cent because the ECB and BOJ are buying $150-billion a month of their own bonds and much of that money then flows from 10 basis points Japanese Government Bonds and 45 basis point Bunds into 2.45 per cent U.S. Treasuries. Without that financial methadone, both bond and stock markets worldwide would sink and produce a tantrum of significant proportions. I would venture a guess that without QE from the ECB and BOJ that 10-year U.S. Treasuries would rather quickly rise to 3.5 per cent and the U.S. economy would sink into recession."

Now that's not a happy thought.

Veresen Inc. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list, writes Jennifer Dowty. The company offers shareholders a yield of over 7 per cent with upcoming projects anticipated to accelerate the company’s growth profile. Calgary-based Veresen owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across the country including a pipeline transportation business, a midstream business, a power business, and holds an interest in a natural gas liquids extraction facility. Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $12, implying the stock is currently overvalued, to a high of $17, anticipating a potential price return of 22 per cent.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. This stock appears on the positive breakouts list, writes Jennifer Dowty. The company offers unitholders a reliable yield, currently over 5 per cent, with distributions paid in U.S. dollars, and double-digit upside is forecast for the unit price. Brookfield Property Partners owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office properties, retail shopping centers, industrial, and multi-family assets worldwide. The Street’s one-year target price is $33.95, suggesting a potential price return of nearly 13 per cent over the next 12 months.

Questerre Energy Corp. Investors in Questerre Energy Corp. are hoping the recent surge in the company’s share price, amid Quebec’s decision to allow for more oil and gas exploration in the province, is the start of a new growth phase for the company, writes Brenda Bouw. Shares of Calgary-based Questerre hit a high of $1.18 on Dec. 12, the first trading day after Quebec passed a bill that makes it easier for companies to pursue energy exploration in the province, including potentially fracking. The stock has since settled back to around 70 cents, up from 17 cents a year ago, and some investors and analysts believe the shares have more room to run alongside a potential recovery in energy prices.

McKesson Corp. This company is bullish on Canada, writes David Milstead. With its purchase of roughly 450 Rexall pharmacies, a deal that closed in December, the San Francisco-based company now owns about a quarter of this country’s drugstores. Its wholesale drug business here traces its roots back to 1905 and the National Drug and Chemical Co. of Canada, later renamed Medis and bought by McKesson in 1991. In 2015, subsidiary McKesson Canada posted nearly $11-billion (U.S.) in sales here, making it, by The Globe and Mail’s estimation, Canada’s sixth-biggest private company. In and of themselves, however, these facts are insufficient to justify investing in McKesson shares. The real buy case is that the stock, battered by poor results and broad concerns about the near term, is a compelling value for investors with an eye to the long term.

Cameco The financial aftershocks of the catastrophic 2011 Japanese earthquake continue to ripple through the uranium market, which, six years later, cannot seem to escape its perpetual slump, writes Tim Shufelt. The latest reprieve from the brutal selloff is starting to look like yet another false start, merely interrupting an otherwise downward trajectory. Canadian uranium-mining champion Cameco Corp. itself sought to rein in the market’s budding enthusiasm by calling the Street’s earnings estimates unrealistic in mid-January and warning of a 2016 loss. How big a loss will be revealed when the company reports its financials this Thursday.

HBC No one can agree on what Hudson’s Bay Co.’s extensive collection of department stores is worth, and that sets up an intriguing opportunity for investors who thrive on uncertainty, writes David Berman. HBC runs a sprawling retailing empire that includes Hudson’s Bay, Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters and Saks Fifth Avenue. On Friday, reports suggested that it was shopping for one more brand: Macy’s Inc. But this empire is struggling as more consumers shop online, pushing many observers to look beyond HBC’s stores and instead gaze upon the real estate in which they operate. While optimistic observers see tremendous value here if HBC would simply spin off its properties into a publicly traded real estate investment trust – essentially divorcing retail from real estate – others are concerned that the silent cash registers cannot be ignored.

Have Trumpophobia? You will after this crash course in Wall Street's rationale for the market rally

You may feel – with considerable justification – that Donald Trump is an erratic egoist intent on picking fights with major trading partners for political gain. The problem is that Trumpophobia doesn’t amount to an investment strategy, writes Ian McGugan. Stocks surged after his election. Could misgivings about the new President be blinding many of us to the fresh appeal of U.S. equities? Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Global Investment Management Corp. in New York, believes so and offered his thoughts to an audience in Toronto last week. It was a crash course in Wall Street’s rationale for the recent market gains.

Here’s the biggest risk for investors in the energy sector

The rapidly rising number of active U.S. oil rigs is getting a lot of attention, but it’s speculative excess in futures markets that poses the greatest short-term risks to investors in the energy sector, writes Scott Barlow. The West Texas intermediate crude price has rallied more than 20 per cent since early November as OPEC nations managed to cobble together an agreement to limit production. Signs that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is adhering to the agreement continue to provide support to oil prices, but for investors there is short-term trouble brewing in the United States.

The brain-bending world of money-weighted returns

A new performance measurement is beginning to appear on brokerage statements in Canada. It’s called a money-weighted return and it has the potential to cause a great deal of confusion, writes Norman Rothery. Until recently, investors were presented with time-weighted returns when looking at the performance of mutual funds, indexes and other investments. These returns assume an initial amount of money is put into an investment and then it is held (with dividends or interest payments reinvested) for the period in question. Money-weighted returns are more complicated because they account for changes in both the value of the investment and for any purchases or withdrawals that are made during the period. As a result, it is a measure of how a particular portfolio has fared in practice.

More fun with ETF capital gains

John Heinzl answers readers' questions about ETF distributions and capital gains.

Sun, sand and geopolitics: The lure of Mexico’s vacation properties

An uncertain political environment in the United States is prompting some high-net-worth Canadians to head even further south for vacation real estate investments this winter, writes Scott Anderson. With Donald Trump occupying the Oval Office, Canadians are carefully considering the geopolitical landscape before laying out their purchase plans and Mexico is benefiting. The peso has dropped some 15 per cent against the greenback since Mr. Trump’s victory in November while the Canadian dollar has strengthened. Although most Mexican properties in the desired oceanfront areas are priced in U.S. dollars, local real estate experts still contend it is an affordable market for Canadian investors.

Five ways the wealthy become wealthier with real estate

For the wealthy, and those who aspire to be, investing in real estate can reduce risk and volatility in a portfolio, writes Dianne Maley. Those with the money have myriad ways to play real estate. Some are easy, some are challenging. Here are a few, and their possible risks.

Twenty high-quality stocks for investors seeking stability

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What’s up in the days ahead

Donald Trump may not have done much yet for the coal miners and factory workers he pledged to champion, but he has made shareholders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. richer by $25-billion (U.S.). That is the amount by which the collective value of the bank’s stock has soared in the three months since the U.S. election. But our Ian McGugan thinks investors may be getting ahead of themselves, and will explain why, in Wednesday’s Globe Investor. Meanwhile, have you seen all those ads of late touting equity-linked GICs? David Berman has, and is sharing his thoughts on whether they are worth considering.

