The best read for investors I’ve seen in the past few months is actually not ostensibly about markets, it’s about mistakes in medical diagnosis. Online magazine Nautilus published an excerpt from Michael 'The Big Short’ Lewis’ new book which recounted a car crash victim in the emergency department of Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital,

“[The patient] remained alert enough to tell them that she had a past history of an overactive thyroid. An overactive thyroid can cause an irregular heartbeat. And so, when the hospital’s resident medical detective, Don Redelmeier, arrived, the staff believed that they no longer needed him to investigate the source of the irregular heartbeat but only to treat it… Instead, Redelmeier asked everyone to slow down…Just check their thinking — and to make sure they were not trying to force the facts into an easy, coherent, but ultimately false story."

The irregular heart beat was actually caused by a collapsed lung that may have killed the victim. "Eighty percent of doctors don’t think probabilities apply to their patients," [Reidelmeir] said. "Just like 95 per cent of married couples don’t believe the 50-per-cent divorce rate applies to them, and 95 per cent of drunk drivers don’t think the statistics that show that you are more likely to be killed if you are driving drunk than if you are driving sober applies to them."

Most investors don’t believe statistics showing passive investing outperforms active stock picking, and that chasing rallies individual market sectors will hurt performance, apply to them either. But they do.

ECN Capital Corp. This stock has failed to join the stock market rally. The share price is in a holding pattern, trading sideways, writes Jennifer Dowty. However, explosive gains are anticipated for the stock over the next 12 months. The average target price implies the share price may rally over 40 per cent over the next year. Toronto-based ECN Capital provides financing across three core business segments: rail, commercial aviation, and commercial and vendor. A potential catalyst for the stock would be the announcement of a middle market finance deal, a growth opportunity seen by management. Its dividend is four cents per share per year, for a yield of 1.3 per cent.

Aphria Inc. This company's stock remains in an uptrend and may appear on the positive breakouts list in the upcoming months. The shares appear to be under accumulation with more than double the historical daily average trading volume trading on Monday, writes Jennifer Dowty. Given controversy surrounding the topic of legalized recreational marijuana, this security may be best suited for consideration by growth investors with a high risk tolerance. The company has received conditional approval to move up to the TSX from the venture exchange.

Home Capital Group Inc. Is a potential Ontario Securities Commission enforcement action for things that took place nearly two years ago old news? If a stock falls on the announcement, does it become even more of a buy? asks David Milstead. Perhaps the answers for the company’s boosters are “yes,” in the case of Home Capital Group Inc. The company revealed Friday the OSC sent it an enforcement notice related to its continuous disclosure obligations in 2014 and 2015 about false loan applications and the brokers involved in them. The stock fell on the news and is about 30 per cent off its 52-week high. It is quite the comedown for what has been a long-term top performer in the S&P/TSX Composite and makes many lists of top dividend stocks for raising its payout year after year. David says investors should stay clear.

Apple Inc. The company's 10th anniversary smartphone will be the ultimate in cool when it launches this fall. But is cool really worth $70-billion (U.S.), asks Ian McGugan. That is how much Apple’s market value has surged in less than two weeks. The immediate catalyst was an earnings report on Jan. 31 that revealed the company had ended a three-quarter streak of declining revenue, but the broader rationale has been growing optimism about the gadget maker’s ability to return to sustainable growth. Apple shares closed Monday at a record high after Goldman Sachs boosted its stock price target and gushed about the potential of the upcoming phone, which is expected to go by the funky name of iPhone X and arrive slightly more than a decade after the original device was introduced.

Manulife Financial Corp. The company handed investors a complex accounting lesson when it reported its fourth-quarter results last week, and the subsequent head-scratching will likely weigh on the stock’s valuation, writes David Berman. On Thursday, the insurance company announced a profit of just $63-million, or a mere 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter, which sounded dismal to anyone who relies on reported results to analyze stocks. But wait a minute: After making a few adjustments, Manulife said that its adjusted or “core” profit was much better, at nearly $1.3-billion, or 63 cents a share. That’s a massive gap between the two quarterly figures. And given the stock’s muted response over the past three trading days – the price fell slightly two days before rising a little on Monday – many investors may be taking a wait-and-see approach.

Why mutual fund managers aren't celebrating the record high in the TSX

Canada’s main stock market index is trading at record highs. Banks, airlines and railways have contributed to the rebound over the past 12 months, but commodity producers have stood out with eye-popping gains as high as 700 per cent – giving index investors a particular thrill. The reason: Many professional stock pickers avoided beaten-up commodity producers when they were unloved. However, index investors – who prefer to passively track the market rather than rely on clever stock picking to outperform it – have enjoyed the full rally.

The un-Canadian path to great returns

With North American equities priced to deliver only piddling paybacks, look to emerging markets, writes Ian McGugan. The best advice for Canadian investors over the past few years has been to stick close to home. Canadian stocks have produced decent, if patchy, results, while U.S. equities have soared into the stratosphere. In contrast, the rest of the world has turned into a graveyard for investors’ hopes. The next few years, however, are likely to present a far different picture. Based on current valuations, Canadians will have to venture further afield and become far more adventurous in pursuit of gains. Some of the most tempting payoffs are likely to lie in the world’s grittier locales – places such as Poland, Russia and Turkey. In an age of near-zero bond yields and frothy stock markets in the United States and Canada, it’s the globe’s emerging economies that offer the best chance of making your retirement dreams come true.

Canadians have been surprisingly slow to adopt low-cost index investing

The shift to low-cost indexing in Canada has proven to be less of a great shakeup than a mild quiver, writes Tim Shufelt. While U.S. investors continue to sink enormous sums into passive alternatives, in Canada, the stock pickers still rule the market. The pace of change could soon pick up, however. A shifting regulatory backdrop and rising fee awareness could quicken the adoption of index funds, according to a Morningstar report.

It’s time for investors to shift into defensive mode

These days, there are a lot of people trying to read the tea leaves, trying to understand how far the current rally will last, and what might happen when it ends, writes Thane Stenner. In these “interesting times,” the most important thing for investors is to determine what’s worth focusing on and what’s worth tuning out. Some of the data he looks at is margin debt and the market-price-to-revenue ratio, which tracks the per-share stock price of index-component companies against their annual reported revenue.

Contra Guys: Finding attractive beaten-down stocks are hard to find right now

What should investors do when market conditions are such that the system they use is less valid? That is what the Contra Guys are facing to some degree now as markets have skyrocketed to record levels. That makes the value investors' ability to purchase out-of-favour stocks at enticing valuations much more difficult, writes Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann.

In response to reader queries, a tutorial on total returns

John Heinzl often refers to the total return of a stock, fund or an index, so here's a tutorial on what that means and why it matters.

Ottawa may eye tax measures that hit higher earners

The odds of a federal budget that targets investors with higher taxes on capital gains or even dividends are rising, writes Rob Carrick. Don’t be too relieved if such measures aren’t contained in the budget expected later this month because they could be revisited in a year or two. The government needs tax revenue to keep the deficit in check and has been studying all the various tax measures that cost it money. Two of the biggest are the 50-per-cent inclusion rate on capital gains and a preferential tax rate on dividends. It’s not just the forgone tax revenue that will keep these two tax measures under scrutiny. According to research by economist David Macdonald of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, they also benefit well-off people far more than the middle class or low-income people.

A novel way to react to adviser fee shock

Here’s a novel solution to the fee shock some investors are feeling when they open their latest account statements: Ask for more advice from your adviser, writes Rob Carrick. New investment industry disclosure rules mean investors are for the first time being shown the dollar amount of fees they pay for advice and other services, as well as their personalized returns over at least the past year. Seeing fees in dollar terms is a revelation for many.

Fifteen U.S. mid-caps with strong potential

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



Canadian Tire may not have the customer service of Home Depot or the impulse-purchase appeal of Costco, but its convenient locations and broad selection of sporting goods, automotive products and household items have helped it carve out an enduring niche in Canadian retail. And that, in turn, has made the stock a great investment. John Heinzl will explain why that's especially true for dividend investors. Meanwhile, Gordon Pape will have some advice for your RRSPs this year - and where to find value in global markets right now.

