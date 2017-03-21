In investing and life, it’s tempting to believe in magic bullets – a set of rules and habits that, if followed, guarantee success. The book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People sold over 20 million copies by appealing to this common sentiment.

The Harvard Business Review, however, almost begs readers to avoid temptation in the March 13 column "Stop Reading Lists of Things Successful People Do." The authors argue that just because certain habits worked for a few people, it doesn’t mean it works for everyone. More importantly, they cite the point of Lebanese-American scholar Nassim Taleb that "failure is silent."

In The Black Swan, Nassim Taleb recounts an anecdote Cicero told about the Greek poet Diagoras of Melos. When Diagoras was told that praying saves sailors from drowning, he wondered about those who prayed but drowned anyway. Prayer receives credit for saving sailors because all those who survived prayed. Yet this strategy is utterly useless if those who died also prayed, which is a fair assumption … Taleb refers to the people who didn’t survive as “silent evidence.” These are the outcomes that we don’t get to see; their absence leads to a false sense of effectiveness of certain actions.”

The investing world has seen numerous secret weapons in the form of valuation techniques. Jim O’Shaughnessy’s What Works on Wall Street touted the use of price-to-sales ratios in combination with other metrics. Legg Mason’s Bill Miller, the man who beat the S&P 500, focused on price-to-cash flow ratios. Enterprise value-to-EBITDA also had its day in the sun as a revolutionary valuation method. But in the hands of less talented investors, these tools were often found ineffective.

The belief in investing magic bullets is a belief that markets are a problem in physics, with immutable laws that apply every time. In my opinion, more answers are to be found in biological ecosystems, which are what scientists term a complex adaptive system. This means that not only are there more factors affecting asset markets than we can account for, and that the strength of these influences wax and wane over time, but also that markets adapt - investor buying and selling can change how it functions.

There may come a time when a combination of intelligence and computing power can design an equation that accurately predicts markets. Until then, there are no short cuts.

-Scott Barlow



Stocks to ponder

BRP Inc. Quebec-based BRP manufactures and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Last quarter, the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results that sent the share price soaring over 9 per cent. The stock price has been in an uptrend for over the past year, roughly doubling in value during this period, and making BRP the third-best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index consumer discretionary sector in 2016. Despite this, BRP trades at a discount to its historical multiple, writes Jennifer Dowty.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. This stock is benefiting from the ongoing revamp of the franchise operator’s brands – and analysts are forecasting more growth ahead. Shares of Montreal-based Imvescor, which has about 260 restaurants including Pizza Delight, Toujours Mikes, Scores, Bâton Rouge and recently added Ben & Florentine, are up nearly 25 per cent over the past year. Both analysts that cover the stock have a “buy” recommendation and an average target price of $3.88, which is about 18 per cent above its current price of around $3.30.

Crius Energy Trust Crius Energy Trust is an energy provider, offering electricity, natural gas, and solar products to its customers across the United States. The Trust pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.44 cents (Canadian) per unit, or 77.28 cents per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 7.5 per cent. The unit price is in an uptrend, rising 22 per cent year-to-date. If this small cap utility stock, with a market capitalization of $261-million, was included in the TSX composite index, it would be the top performing security in the utility sector so far this year, writes Jennifer Dowty.

Wi-LAN Inc. The Ottawa-based patent company is unique in the Canadian landscape, the only publicly traded firm of its ilk. In December of last year, the Contra Guys bought the stock. They are expecting Wi-Lan to double from here.

Canada Goose The future is unknowable, which is a problem in investing. It’s a particularly thorny task when a stock is brand-new and its future sales depend on a significant expansion of the company’s sales to new markets, and the extension of its brand to a growing list of products. Yes, we’re talking about Canada Goose Holdings Inc., which debuted spectacularly last week on Canadian and U.S. markets, suggesting investors are not terribly worried about these known unknowns. David Milstead takes a look at just how pricey the stock is.

The Rundown

Insider buying and selling activity

Number Crunchers

Ask Globe Investor

What’s up in the days ahead

More Globe Investor coverage

Compiled by Darcy Keith

