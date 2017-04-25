Consider the following findings cited in a brilliant column by Michael Batnick, Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management:

The 26,000 stocks in a U.S. equity database dating back from 1926 have created over $32-trillion in shareholder wealth, but less than 1/3 of one per cent of these stocks account for half of the returns.

Only 42 per cent of common stocks generate returns higher than one month T-Bills during the average investor holding period.

The top-performing 1,000 stocks in the database, less than four per cent of the total, account for 100 per cent of the wealth creation.

Between 1994 and 2016, the U.S. stock market returned 7.9 per cent per year on average. Take away the top 10 per cent of performers, that number dropped to 2.9 per cent.

In 2015, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google were responsible for all of the returns of the S&P 500.

This analysis is for U.S. equities but investors can be reasonably confident that the same trends hold for the S&P/TSX composite index because of the much smaller market caps and lack of diversification.

The lesson for investors is they have to own the biggest winners or underperformance is almost assured. The problem, as Mr. Batnick notes, ‘the best performing stocks from year-to-year are all over the map, from deep value to high beta and everything in between” and no specific stock screening method is likely to uncover them all. No sane value manager, for instance, would own high-multiple Amazon and Facebook in 2015, and would likely have underperformed.

Market downside is also concentrated in few stocks and Mr. Batnick advises that avoiding losers can also be a path to strong performance. On the whole, however, these historical trends represent strong support for passive indexing, where investors can be certain they hold the top performing stocks.

Stocks to ponder



TransAlta Corp. This company's withering share price and dividend cuts have demoralized investors over the past decade. But forgiving types are seeing an opportunity here, writes David Berman. The Calgary-based electricity generator, which fell off the S&P/TSX 60 index in 2015, is starting to attract sideways glances from some sophisticated institutional investors. Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and the Alberta Investment Management Corp. both doubled their respective stakes in TransAlta in the fourth quarter of 2016 – admittedly from a low level – which suggests that these savvy, long-term investors may see something here. And analysts have been raising their target prices on the stock for the first time in about nine years, to an average of about $8, or 14 per cent higher than the current price.



CDI Corp. The Contra Guys bought shares of the company in 2011 for $10.01 (U.S.) and they currently trade near $8, they writes. That is a long time for dead money, although the quarterly dividend of 13 cents has alleviated the pain somewhat. Alas, that disappeared in 2015. This staffing solutions company, which also provides engineering and IT solutions, has done poorly for understandable reasons. When the scariness of Y2K was in the air, CDI was booking revenues of $1.7-billion. Sales remained above $1-billion until the recession tightened its grip and they plummeted to $885-million, accompanied by a loss of $19.9-million. That dropped the stock price to the $7.50 range. As ugly as that was, it was nothing when measured against last year, when shares fell below $5. Given the negatives, why has this stock just jumped in interest for us? The primary reason is that CDI is examining strategic alternatives and as usual, the rationale behind that is to maximize shareholder value.



Home Capital Group. It's time for a housecleaning at Home Capital, writes David Milstead. Home Capital Group says it will vigorously defend itself against allegations by the Ontario Securities Commission that are, it says, “without merit.” This is a standard response, particularly for a company that may not have quite figured out how much trouble it’s in and what the best course of action is. But David Milstead has a suggestion for the company and its leadership: Defend yourself with a little less vigour, because a read of the OSC’s narrative suggests there may be merit in this case. Then find a way to thank director Gerald Soloway and chief financial officer Robert Morton — two of the three defendants in the OSC matter – for their years of service and show them where the door is. Companies can’t be fully contrite for their alleged misdeeds when the accused are still running the show.



Capital Power Corp. This dividend stock appears on the negative price breakout list with its share price declining 7 per cent over the past month, writes Jennifer Dowty. The stock offers investors an attractive 6.4-per-cent yield. Management has been committed to returning capital to its shareholders, raising its dividend in each of the past three years. There are 13 firms providing research coverage on the company, of which six analysts have buy recommendations, five analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation (at Credit Suisse). One analyst remains restricted on the stock. The average 12-month target price is $27.75, implying upside potential of just under 15 per cent over the next 12 months.

The Rundown



Why the softwood lumber tariff is a gift for investors

If you’ve been holding Canadian lumber stocks as an ideal way to gain exposure to resurgent U.S. home construction and an improving North American economy, congratulations: The softwood lumber tariff is a gift, writes David Berman. To be sure, the backdrop isn’t friendly. On Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it is imposing duties that will average about 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber exporters, claiming that these companies benefit from unfair government subsidies. The impact on Canadian stocks couldn’t be better. Why? The market appears to have been braced for duties that were far more punitive. Lumber stocks have had a positive response so far to the news



Does a gold-backed digital currency seem far-fetched? Look who's behind it

As gold miners begin reporting earnings this week, it’s time to ponder the long-term future of bullion demand. One of the most intriguing developments in that regard is an audacious $1-billion (U.S.) project to create a freely traded gold-backed digital currency, writes Ian McGugan. To be sure, it’s easy to mock the new venture as a way-too-trendy attempt to marry the traditional appeal of precious metals with today’s enthusiasm for the blockchain technology behind bitcoin. But the project has two big-name backers behind it and their reputation suggests investors might want to pay close attention. CME Group Inc. is a U.S.-based company that operates the world’s largest options and futures market. The Royal Mint is a thousand-year-old institution owned by the British government.



Why BMO’s Brian Belski is buying certain sectors with his ears plugged

Brian Belski has been covering his ears a lot lately. The chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns says there’s too much noise in the market – blame President Donald Trump – that is distracting investors from what he sees as the early stages of long-term bull market, writes Brenda Bouw. How long term? Decades, perhaps. The pessimists might be tempted to tune out Mr. Belski if it weren’t for his recent track record. In late 2015, he forecast the S&P/TSX composite index would outperform the S&P 500 in 2016 and set a target for the S&P/TSX composite index of 15,300. It did outperform and closed at 15,288. The Globe recently spoke to him about his view of the markets and his calls for 2017.



Rob Carrick's 2017 ETF Buyer's Guide: Best global and international funds

No matter how you prefer to globalize your investment portfolio, ETFs have you covered, writes Rob Carrick. Want to pick Canadian and U.S. equity funds and then add some exposure to the rest of the world? Try an international ETF (the world outside North America). Do you value simplicity and want the entire world in a single fund that you can pair with a Canadian equity and bond fund to create a balanced portfolio? A global ETF might work for you (covers the entire world, with Canada either included or excluded). There are also lots of ETFs that cover emerging markets and regions such as Europe and Asia. But the focus here is on proven, broadly diversified ways to globalize a portfolio in a single fund.



How to avoid being a victim of fake portfolio diversification

There’s true portfolio diversification, and then there’s fake diversification, writes Rob Carrick. In this era of low interest rates, be especially way of the fake kind. That’s where you swap out bonds in favour of income-producing investments, like preferred shares or dividend-paying common shares. Substitutions like this are rationalized on the basis that bonds pay only trace amounts of interest right low and are basically dead money. He said he was reminded of this faulty reasoning by a query from a reader close to retirement whose adviser had gone with a mix of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent fixed income. “The fixed income is in preferred shares, not bonds,” this reader wrote. “Is this a good strategy?” It is, if all you’re after is yield. But for true diversification, those preferred shares are a letdown waiting to happen.

Others:

Your dividend stock questions answered

Carrick Talks Money Video: How do I avoid people trying to sell me investment products?

Director buying at Westaim after positive news

Ten companies with recent insider buying activity



Number Crunchers

Sixteen U.S. large-cap dividend stocks that offer robust performance

Ask Globe Investor



Question: Is it possible to transfer a capital gain from a real estate transaction into an existing TFSA (tax-free savings account)? Or can I put an equivalent amount of money the income tax generated by the real estate transaction?



Answer: No, you cannot transfer any gain into a TFSA. The investment has to be held within the TFSA before any disposition that realizes a gain or loss. Specifically, real estate does not qualify to be owned in a TFSA nor RRSP (registered retirement savings plan).

-- Nancy Woods is a Portfolio Manager and investment adviser with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

What’s up in the days ahead

Our dividend guru John Heinzl looks at the investment case for Dollarama. Even though the yield is way too low, and the price-to-earnings ratio way too high, for John to be buying, he thinks there’s a case to be made for further gains ahead. Meanwhile, join our equities analyst Jennifer Dowty for a live chat Wednesday with Nikhil Thadani from Mackie Research, who will discuss his three top stock picks. Click here for the online chat.

