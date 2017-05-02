When someone is selling a ‘revolutionary new trading system that will make you rich!’ on late night television, the last thing an investor should do is give in to temptation and buy it. No person with the sense to develop such a system would ever, ever, let anyone know what it is. Besides, they wouldn’t have to sell it – they’d be making so much money in the market they wouldn’t need the added income.

There is, however, one group of people who might have discovered the secret sauce to investing. Renaissance Technologies was founded by two academics, Henry Laufer and Jim Simons, and their Medallion Fund is basically a printing press for $100 bills, “based on models that find signals hidden in the noise of markets, [the Medallion Fund] has become probably the world’s most successful money machine. Powered by millions of lines of computer code, it has made about $55-billion over the past 29 years, thanks to average returns after fees of an astounding 40 per cent, data compiled by Bloomberg show."

Investors can’t buy this fund, it’s only available to the company’s 300 employees. They’re not about to explain how it works either -- the company ignored e-mails from the Bloomberg writers who published the recent report about them.

It’s frustrating for me, knowing there’s people out there who might have the secret, or combination of secrets, that cracks open the market and takes what it wants. It’s not even the portfolio returns that concern me most, although they’d be nice, I want to know how it works even in general terms.

It’s unlikely I’m ever going to get this info though. It’ll be handed down from generation to generation with security rivalling Fort Knox. This is, however, what we’d expect with intellectual property this valuable, and investors should keep in mind that it’s Renaissance Technologies and only them that might have the secret to market performance.

-- Scott Barlow

Stocks to ponder

Espial Group Inc. This microcap technology stock is best suited for consideration by investors with a high risk tolerance. The stock price can be quite volatile, writes Jennifer Dowty. However, analysts are forecasting solid potential returns for this stock, the consensus target price suggests 37 per cent upside potential. It has seven buy calls. Ottawa-based Espial develops and markets TV browser and software services to electronic manufacturers and telecommunications service providers.

People Corp. This stock recently appeared on the positive breakouts list. It is a top performing stock within the industrial sector and has a strong growth profile with both organic and acquisition growth. Analysts are forecasting upside potential of up to 27 per cent, on top of its 20 per cent growth experienced so far this year, writes Jennifer Dowty. Winnipeg-based People Corp. provides employment services such as employee group benefit consulting, pension consulting, and human resource consulting and recruitment services.



The Rundown



Is Home Capital stock a buying opportunity?

Here’s the question every deep-value, consensus-loathing, risk-loving investor is asking themselves right now: Is Home Capital Group Inc. a buying opportunity? While vocal short-sellers continue to cheer the falling stock and many long-term investors bail out of their positions following last week’s precipitous decline, the stock is now attracting a new group of investors, writes David Berman. David Taylor, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Taylor Asset Management, is one of them: His firm, which has about $1-billion in assets, has taken a 4-per-cent stake in Home Capital Group, after buying the shares when they traded between $5 and $7.

Have a Home Capital mortgage? Here's what you need to know

Imagine you’ve got a Home Trust mortgage and you’re watching its parent’s stock price drop 70-per-cent in three weeks and depositors pull their savings from the company, writes Robert McLister. Your head is filled with thoughts, namely: “Will they call in my mortgage? What will I do at renewal? Will I have to pay a higher rate when my mortgage matures?Uncertainty breeds fear, so this column address each of those concerns.



Looking for alternatives to Home Capital? Take a look at these

Home Capital’s problems have resulted in money flying out of the high-rate savings accounts offered by subsidiaries Home Trust, Home Bank and Oaken Financial, writes Rob Carrick. But where is it going? If it’s to the safety of the big banks, then people are going to have to settle for much lower returns. Oaken paid 1.75 per cent as of early this week, while Home Bank and Home Trust paid 1 per cent. The best the big banks were offering was 0.5 per cent. Trying to strike a compromise between security and better rates? Let’s look at a few options.

An important new indicator for the loonie’s next move

A former Goldman Sachs economist has proposed a new method for judging fair value for the loonie, so of course it’s time to test it out, writes Scott Barlow. The spot oil price and relative bond yields have been the best indicators of the Canadian dollar’s price movements in recent years. Josh Crumb, founder and chief strategy officer for financial technology firm GoldMoney Inc. and formerly a senior metals strategist at Goldman Sachs, argues that the long-term outlook for crude prices, not the spot price, is a key driver. In short, here’s what Mr. Barlow has found: Mr. Crumb is right and we now have an important new benchmark for the Canadian dollar.

Scott Barlow's perfectly diversified portfolio that you can use as a benchmark

The Canadian market has many high-quality public companies, but in the eyes of global investors the S&P/TSX composite, with performance dominated by commodity and bank stocks, is a mediocre investor benchmark, writes Scott Barlow. Market history and financial research strongly implies that a domestic investor buying an ETF tracking the S&P/TSX composite can expect to outperform active investors choosing individual domestic stocks. But for Canadians who’ve got domestic stocks covered in this way, the next obvious questions are okay, what next? What other indexes, asset classes and sectors do I need for diversification? And what’s the mix? They recognize that the domestic benchmark fails to benefit significantly from secular growth sectors like artificial intelligence, luxury goods, emerging markets, cloud computing, small-cap stocks, global infrastructure development, online retail and health care. The equity-only portfolio he explains is intended as a benchmarking control portfolio against which investors can compare their own stock-portfolio performance.

Why it’s time for a bank-stock checkup

Investors love their Canadian banks – and with good reason, writes John Heinzl. They’re massively profitable. They pay growing dividends. They have their fingers in lots of different pies: lending, insurance, investment banking, wealth management. And, in Canada, they enjoy a cozy oligopoly that limits competition. Some investors are so enamoured of the Big Five that they own nothing but bank stocks. As ill-advised as this strategy is from a diversification standpoint, it has worked exceptionally well: Using the BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) as a proxy, Canadian banks have produced an annualized total return – assuming all dividends were reinvested – of 13.3 per cent over the past five years, compared with about 8.4 per cent for the S&P/TSX composite index. But as the old saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. That caveat is especially relevant now, given the convulsions at alternative mortgage lender Home Capital that triggered a mini sell-off of bank stocks this week amid growing fears that Canada’s housing bubble may be about to pop.

Investor’s portfolio getting a lift from Shopify stock

This investor started investing around the time of the 2008 financial crisis. “I really had no idea what I was doing and got burned a few times,” he remembers. “But I loved the process and kept at it.” He is intrigued with investing in underappreciated companies, particularly those that have good growth prospects, writes Larry MacDonald. When expectations are low, “you often get some nice gains on even minor good news,” he declares.

How to avoid being ‘skewed’ by stocks delivering outsized gains

The odds of winning a coin flip beat the chances of hand-picking a winning portfolio of stocks. This effect has been well documented over the last year as active fund managers failed to beat broad market benchmarks such as the Standard & Poor’s 500, writes John Reese. J.B. Heaton, a lawyer and PhD in financial economics, has written recently about a phenomenon called “skewness” that helps explain why stock pickers can’t get an edge. His work builds on previous academic research on the subject from as far back as 20 years ago. “Skewness” means that at any given time, the index is going to be affected by a tiny number of stocks that are delivering outsized gains. This positive skew makes life difficult for active managers. Out of the thousands of possible stock combinations, there is only a small likelihood that they will be holding the same winning stocks.

Here's how this year's value-investing contest for MBA students played out

Sabre Corp. was recently put through intensive screening by four teams of MBA students in the final round of the Ben Graham Centre’s International Stock Picking Competition, writes Norman Rothery. They X-rayed the travel technology company and scrutinized its business in an effort to determine whether it passed muster as a value investment. The contest is the creation of Dr. George Athanassakos, who runs the value investing program at the Ivey Business School, which is part of the University of Western Ontario. The event is designed to promote value investing to MBA students and to the world more generally. Here's how it played out.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: My job is being abolished. I will be getting severance pay in November. Would there be any advantage to me to roll the severance (I need the money to pay debt) into an RRSP and then in January cash in the RRSP as my income will be much lower next year?

Answer: From what little you've told me, yes it is good thinking since you'll get the severance at the near end of the year. That being said only take out the absolute minimum that you need in January. Hopefully you will get new employment in the new year and have other income. Only withdraw what you need to cover the debt. Hopefully you'll get a new job or your unemployment insurance will cover your living expenses.

--Nancy Woods is a Portfolio Manager and investment adviser with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

What’s up in the days ahead

Dividend lovers get ready: This weekend, Rob Carrick presents the next installment of the ETF Buyer's Guide, with the focus on Canadian dividend exchange-traded funds. But before we get to that, John Heinzl will give us an update in Yield Hog on one of his favourite U.S. dividend stocks: Johnson & Johnson.

