Nobody pays a lot of attention to the Dow Jones Railroads index any more but it’s a worthwhile barometer for assessing the strength of the U.S. transportation sector and, by extension, the overall economy.

The message it is sending now is positive. Over the 12 months to Jan. 6, the index rose from 961.44 to 1,383.41, an impressive gain of almost 44 per cent. Almost one-third of that gain came after the election of Donald Trump in November.

One company that has been a major contributor to the sharp rise in the index is Norfolk Southern Corp., which was recommended to readers of my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter in November, 2009, when it was trading at $52.22 (U.S.).

The company operates about 32,000 route kilometres in 22 states and the District of Columbia. It serves every major container port in the eastern United States, operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East, and is a major transporter of coal, automotive and industrial products.

I last reviewed the stock in April, 2016, when it was priced at $91.33. The company was showing good progress at that time and my advice was to buy. The shares sagged a bit during the early summer, but since August the trend pattern has been up. The stock hit a new all-time intraday high on Jan. 6, ending the week at $111.66.

The upward price surge has come despite third-quarter results that saw a 7-per-cent drop in railway operating revenue compared with the same time last year. This was due to reduced volumes (a 4-per-cent decline) and lower fuel-surcharge revenue. However, thanks to improving efficiencies, net profit was up slightly to $460-million ($1.55 a share, fully diluted) compared with $452-million ($1.49 a share) for the same period in 2015. That represents a 4-per-cent increase on a per-share basis.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the railway earned $1.25-billion ($4.21 a share) compared with about $1.2-billion ($3.90 a share) in 2015. The average number of shares is down about 3 per cent from last year thanks to the company’s aggressive buyback program. Norfolk Southern repurchased and retired 7.2 million shares of common stock under the program in the first nine months of 2016 at a cost of $603-million.

Since the beginning of 2006, the company has repurchased and retired 158.3 million shares at a total cost of $10.1-billion.

“Our continued focus on efficiency and asset utilization, balanced with our commitment to customer service, drove an operating ratio of 67.5 per cent for the quarter and a record 68.7 per cent for the first nine months, setting us well on the way to achieving productivity savings of about $250-million and an operating ratio below 70 per cent for the year – even in the face of economic headwinds,” said chief executive officer James Squires. “As we move forward, we are well positioned for growth opportunities longer-term and confident in our ability to drive shareholder value.”

The stock pays a quarterly dividend of 59 cents a share ($2.36 annually) to yield 2.1 per cent at the current price.

The trailing price-to-earnings ratio is slightly on the high side for the railway sector, at 20.5. However, I am impressed by the improvement in operating efficiency and the company’s ability to maintain its profitability despite lower volumes. The share-buyback program has magnified the effect of these achievements from an earnings-per-share point of view. Revenue should start to increase again as the U.S. economy picks up.

That said, I don’t like buying a stock at its all-time high. Watch for a pullback to the $105 range or below, and consider taking a position at that point. Consult your financial adviser before acting.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

