Since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, there’s been a noticeable uptick in several key economic surveys, suggesting greater optimism from U.S. consumers and businesses. This, despite various uncertainties posed by his administration.

During the campaign, Mr. Trump pledged to spend big on infrastructure and slash corporate tax rates, which may explain some of the pop in sentiment.

On the surface, greater optimism seems like good news. But it might also signal weaker returns in the year to come.

David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, probed the relationship between market returns and survey data in a Tuesday note, focusing on four popular U.S. measures.

Here’s how they’ve moved of late:

The Conference Board consumer confidence index has climbed since the presidential election. So, too, has the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.

A small business optimism index from the NFIB is markedly higher since Mr. Trump’s victory.

The ISM manufacturing index, based on survey responses from hundreds of manufacturing firms, sits at 57.7. A reading above 50 signals expansion in the sector.

Now, the bad news. “The history of surveys actually tell us that the best time to go long the market is when the survey data are at lows – in other words, when expectations are low, not high,” Mr. Rosenberg wrote.

The consumer confidence index is now at 114.8, the highest level since 2001. Here’s how U.S. stocks have performed in the 12 months following various readings: