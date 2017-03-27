Canadian-list marijuana stocks jumped on Monday amid reports that Ottawa is rushing to announce legislation for the recreational use of the drug before April 20.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T), Canada's largest producer, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI-X) were each up eight per cent in early trading. Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH-X) were up six per cent and Aphria Inc. (APH-T) shares rose one per cent, to name a few of the companies listed in Toronto.

"The governing Liberals used last year’s 4/20 celebrations – festivals held annually across the country in which marijuana enthusiasts publicly light up – to announce that they would table their legislation this spring. The government is now hoping to table the long-awaited bill in less than a month, ahead of that same date this year," reported the Globe and Mail's Daniel Leblanc, citing sources.

The CBC also reported that Ottawa plans to have legislation fully in place by July 1, 2018.

