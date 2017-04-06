Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 15 U.S. stocks fit a long-haul strategy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies in the S&P 500 showing good returns on equity and high relative reinvestment rates.

The screen

In yesterday’s Number Cruncher, I used Morningstar CPMS to help understand the factors that contributed to the best-performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite over the first quarter of 2017. Today, I repeat the same exercise for the U.S. market.

U.S. stocks with a strong return on equity

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Return on Total Assets (%)ROE (%)Ind. Rel. Re-investment Rate (%)Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Earnings Surprise (%)3M EPS Estimate Revision (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Seagate TechnologySTX-Q 13,578 11.359.926.820.69.20.05.5
2KLA-Tencor Corp.KLAC-Q 15,004 17.2133.054.39.32.60.82.3
3Celgene Corp.CELG-Q 96,608 14.671.060.013.92.00.00.0
4Home Depot Inc.HD-N 176,396 18.1135.9115.34.44.10.82.4
5Delphi AutomotiveDLPH-N 20,241 13.872.444.77.54.82.21.5
6Monsanto Co.MON-N 50,570 11.852.56.715.613.42.61.9
7Sherwin-Williams Co.SHW-N 28,858 17.086.937.42.93.50.11.1
8Mettler-Toledo Int Inc.MTD-N 12,370 17.877.382.84.41.13.10.0
9Hershey Co.HSY-N 23,168 16.9111.459.62.12.82.82.3
10MasterCard Inc.MA-N 120,802 21.870.651.01.90.0-0.70.8
11Intuit Inc.INTU-Q 29,812 18.384.258.6-1.82.7-1.61.2
12Newfield Exploration Co.NFX-N 7,197 5.419.637.719.49.611.10.0
13S&P Global Inc.SPGI-N 33,636 15.3351.6200.33.40.62.81.3
14Clorox Co.CLX-N 17,222 14.3249.5175.72.20.80.82.4
15CBOE Holdings Inc.CBOE-Q 6,537 40.069.248.4-0.3-1.06.41.2

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular