What are we looking for?
Companies in the S&P 500 showing good returns on equity and high relative reinvestment rates.
The screen
In yesterday’s Number Cruncher, I used Morningstar CPMS to help understand the factors that contributed to the best-performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite over the first quarter of 2017. Today, I repeat the same exercise for the U.S. market.
U.S. stocks with a strong return on equity
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Return on Total Assets (%)
|ROE (%)
|Ind. Rel. Re-investment Rate (%)
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Earnings Surprise (%)
|3M EPS Estimate Revision (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Seagate Technology
|STX-Q
| 13,578
|11.3
|59.9
|26.8
|20.6
|9.2
|0.0
|5.5
|2
|KLA-Tencor Corp.
|KLAC-Q
| 15,004
|17.2
|133.0
|54.3
|9.3
|2.6
|0.8
|2.3
|3
|Celgene Corp.
|CELG-Q
| 96,608
|14.6
|71.0
|60.0
|13.9
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|Home Depot Inc.
|HD-N
| 176,396
|18.1
|135.9
|115.3
|4.4
|4.1
|0.8
|2.4
|5
|Delphi Automotive
|DLPH-N
| 20,241
|13.8
|72.4
|44.7
|7.5
|4.8
|2.2
|1.5
|6
|Monsanto Co.
|MON-N
| 50,570
|11.8
|52.5
|6.7
|15.6
|13.4
|2.6
|1.9
|7
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|SHW-N
| 28,858
|17.0
|86.9
|37.4
|2.9
|3.5
|0.1
|1.1
|8
|Mettler-Toledo Int Inc.
|MTD-N
| 12,370
|17.8
|77.3
|82.8
|4.4
|1.1
|3.1
|0.0
|9
|Hershey Co.
|HSY-N
| 23,168
|16.9
|111.4
|59.6
|2.1
|2.8
|2.8
|2.3
|10
|MasterCard Inc.
|MA-N
| 120,802
|21.8
|70.6
|51.0
|1.9
|0.0
|-0.7
|0.8
|11
|Intuit Inc.
|INTU-Q
| 29,812
|18.3
|84.2
|58.6
|-1.8
|2.7
|-1.6
|1.2
|12
|Newfield Exploration Co.
|NFX-N
| 7,197
|5.4
|19.6
|37.7
|19.4
|9.6
|11.1
|0.0
|13
|S&P Global Inc.
|SPGI-N
| 33,636
|15.3
|351.6
|200.3
|3.4
|0.6
|2.8
|1.3
|14
|Clorox Co.
|CLX-N
| 17,222
|14.3
|249.5
|175.7
|2.2
|0.8
|0.8
|2.4
|15
|CBOE Holdings Inc.
|CBOE-Q
| 6,537
|40.0
|69.2
|48.4
|-0.3
|-1.0
|6.4
|1.2
Source: Morningstar Canada
