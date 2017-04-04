Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Stocks reflecting a combination of cheap valuations relative to the S&P 500 index, increasing ownership by insiders and long-term price momentum.

The screen

Our approach is based on the insider investment strategy that tracks buying and selling activity by company insiders. This strategy assumes executives have considerable experience and understanding of industry cyclical trends, with a better grasp on industry fundamentals than others, resulting in better insight into their company’s outlook. Sustained share purchases by insiders might indicate their confidence in the company’s future.

U.S. stocks with insider buying activity

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Price to Price TargetP/EP/E To Growth RatioDividend Yield6M vs. 1Yr SMA*Insider Net Buyer Ratio ComponentNo. of Adj. Net Insider BuyersNo. of Adj. Net Insider Sellers
Citigroup Inc.C-N165,0077.2%12.61.11.1%11.3%77273
Morgan StanleyMS-N79,7049.7%14.60.81.9%18.6%78202
Dow Chemical Co.DOW-N76,87510.0%17.91.92.9%5.2%93230
General DynamicsGD-N56,9557.5%19.01.81.8%9.2%75243
Capital One FinancialCOF-N41,41613.9%12.40.91.9%10.1%93241
Southwest Airlines Co.LUV-N33,22414.0%15.21.20.7%10.0%88172
Northern Trust Corp.NTRS-Q19,7865.1%19.91.51.8%9.3%86272
Citizens Financial GroupCFG-N17,7358.1%17.70.91.6%19.0%96241
Huntington BancsharesHBAN-Q14,55411.5%19.00.62.4%13.2%92301
Harris Corp.HRS-N13,7245.9%21.10.91.9%9.9%80211
Snap-On Inc.SNA-N9,69314.1%18.21.71.7%3.3%75163
E*TRADE FinancialETFC-Q9,54915.4%17.61.7n/a13.7%78180

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

*Simple moving average

