What are we looking for?
Stocks reflecting a combination of cheap valuations relative to the S&P 500 index, increasing ownership by insiders and long-term price momentum.
The screen
Our approach is based on the insider investment strategy that tracks buying and selling activity by company insiders. This strategy assumes executives have considerable experience and understanding of industry cyclical trends, with a better grasp on industry fundamentals than others, resulting in better insight into their company’s outlook. Sustained share purchases by insiders might indicate their confidence in the company’s future.
U.S. stocks with insider buying activity
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Price to Price Target
|P/E
|P/E To Growth Ratio
|Dividend Yield
|6M vs. 1Yr SMA*
|Insider Net Buyer Ratio Component
|No. of Adj. Net Insider Buyers
|No. of Adj. Net Insider Sellers
|Citigroup Inc.
|C-N
|165,007
|7.2%
|12.6
|1.1
|1.1%
|11.3%
|77
|27
|3
|Morgan Stanley
|MS-N
|79,704
|9.7%
|14.6
|0.8
|1.9%
|18.6%
|78
|20
|2
|Dow Chemical Co.
|DOW-N
|76,875
|10.0%
|17.9
|1.9
|2.9%
|5.2%
|93
|23
|0
|General Dynamics
|GD-N
|56,955
|7.5%
|19.0
|1.8
|1.8%
|9.2%
|75
|24
|3
|Capital One Financial
|COF-N
|41,416
|13.9%
|12.4
|0.9
|1.9%
|10.1%
|93
|24
|1
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|LUV-N
|33,224
|14.0%
|15.2
|1.2
|0.7%
|10.0%
|88
|17
|2
|Northern Trust Corp.
|NTRS-Q
|19,786
|5.1%
|19.9
|1.5
|1.8%
|9.3%
|86
|27
|2
|Citizens Financial Group
|CFG-N
|17,735
|8.1%
|17.7
|0.9
|1.6%
|19.0%
|96
|24
|1
|Huntington Bancshares
|HBAN-Q
|14,554
|11.5%
|19.0
|0.6
|2.4%
|13.2%
|92
|30
|1
|Harris Corp.
|HRS-N
|13,724
|5.9%
|21.1
|0.9
|1.9%
|9.9%
|80
|21
|1
|Snap-On Inc.
|SNA-N
|9,693
|14.1%
|18.2
|1.7
|1.7%
|3.3%
|75
|16
|3
|E*TRADE Financial
|ETFC-Q
|9,549
|15.4%
|17.6
|1.7
|n/a
|13.7%
|78
|18
|0
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
