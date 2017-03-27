What are we looking for?

How Canada’s largest financial institutions compare, based on economic profit, valuation and growth.

The screen

We created a spreadsheet to compare the Canadian banks and alternative lenders with a market cap above $500-million by looking at the following metrics:

Return on capital;

The economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital). An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

The 12-month sales change;

Future-growth-value-to-market-value ratio. This metric represents, in percentage, the portion of the market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount;

Dividend yield;

One-year dividend growth;

Dividend payout ratio – that is, the proportion of net income paid out as dividends.

The three-month stock price performance is displayed for information purposes.