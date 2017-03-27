Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

An investor’s take on Canada’s big financial institutions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

How Canada’s largest financial institutions compare, based on economic profit, valuation and growth.

The screen

We created a spreadsheet to compare the Canadian banks and alternative lenders with a market cap above $500-million by looking at the following metrics:

  • Return on capital;
  • The economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital). An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
  • The 12-month sales change;
  • Future-growth-value-to-market-value ratio. This metric represents, in percentage, the portion of the market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount;
  • Dividend yield;
  • One-year dividend growth;
  • Dividend payout ratio – that is, the proportion of net income paid out as dividends.

The three-month stock price performance is displayed for information purposes.

A comparison of Canadian financial institutions

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil)R/CEPI12M Sales Change FGV on MVDividend Yield 1Yr Dividend GrowthDividend Payout3Mo. Price Var.
First National Finl Corp.FN-T1,61054.8%5.314.8%-20.5%6.9%9.4%50%-0.6%
CIBCCM-T45,62018.1%1.813.4%-2.3%4.4%9.5%41%4.7%
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T120,84013.8%1.69.7%9.3%3.7%7.8%46%-2.8%
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T143,08016.0%1.69.2%24.1%3.6%5.1%46%5.3%
Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T1,14018.2%1.514.1%-1.9%1.3%10.5%10%14.7%
Bank of MontrealBMO-T64,45013.5%1.510.2%9.0%3.6%4.9%45%2.2%
Home Capital Group Inc.HCG.B-T1,80015.3%1.4-2.4%-34.7%3.8%11.4%26%-9.3%
Timbercreek Financial Corp.TF-T6909.9%1.423.1%25.9%7.3%20.0%79%7.1%
National Bank of CanadaNA-T19,20014.1%1.36.8%19.9%4.0%5.8%55%1.6%
Bank Of Nova ScotiaBNS-T94,50014.1%1.310.0%24.3%3.9%5.8%49%2.3%
Laurentian Bank Of CanadaLB-T2,0009.4%1.24.1%-22.8%4.2%6.7%53%-0.9%

Source: StockPointer

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular