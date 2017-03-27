What are we looking for?
How Canada’s largest financial institutions compare, based on economic profit, valuation and growth.
The screen
We created a spreadsheet to compare the Canadian banks and alternative lenders with a market cap above $500-million by looking at the following metrics:
- Return on capital;
- The economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital). An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
- The 12-month sales change;
- Future-growth-value-to-market-value ratio. This metric represents, in percentage, the portion of the market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth, and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount;
- Dividend yield;
- One-year dividend growth;
- Dividend payout ratio – that is, the proportion of net income paid out as dividends.
The three-month stock price performance is displayed for information purposes.
A comparison of Canadian financial institutions
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|R/C
|EPI
|12M Sales Change
|FGV on MV
|Dividend Yield
|1Yr Dividend Growth
|Dividend Payout
|3Mo. Price Var.
|First National Finl Corp.
|FN-T
|1,610
|54.8%
|5.3
|14.8%
|-20.5%
|6.9%
|9.4%
|50%
|-0.6%
|CIBC
|CM-T
|45,620
|18.1%
|1.8
|13.4%
|-2.3%
|4.4%
|9.5%
|41%
|4.7%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|120,840
|13.8%
|1.6
|9.7%
|9.3%
|3.7%
|7.8%
|46%
|-2.8%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|143,080
|16.0%
|1.6
|9.2%
|24.1%
|3.6%
|5.1%
|46%
|5.3%
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|1,140
|18.2%
|1.5
|14.1%
|-1.9%
|1.3%
|10.5%
|10%
|14.7%
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|64,450
|13.5%
|1.5
|10.2%
|9.0%
|3.6%
|4.9%
|45%
|2.2%
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG.B-T
|1,800
|15.3%
|1.4
|-2.4%
|-34.7%
|3.8%
|11.4%
|26%
|-9.3%
|Timbercreek Financial Corp.
|TF-T
|690
|9.9%
|1.4
|23.1%
|25.9%
|7.3%
|20.0%
|79%
|7.1%
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|19,200
|14.1%
|1.3
|6.8%
|19.9%
|4.0%
|5.8%
|55%
|1.6%
|Bank Of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|94,500
|14.1%
|1.3
|10.0%
|24.3%
|3.9%
|5.8%
|49%
|2.3%
|Laurentian Bank Of Canada
|LB-T
|2,000
|9.4%
|1.2
|4.1%
|-22.8%
|4.2%
|6.7%
|53%
|-0.9%
Source: StockPointer
