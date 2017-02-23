What are we looking for?
Canadian and U.S. companies with highly sustainable dividends – despite a significant earnings slide in 2016.
The screen
A big drop in profit can rightfully signal danger – the loss of a major customer or overdependence on a declining market, for example. But income investors often let it overshadow a company’s fundamental strength and, more important, its dividend sustainability.
Stocks that took an earnings hit, but still have a sustainable dividend
|Ranking*
|Company
|Ticker
|Div. Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap ($Bil)**
|Div. Yield %
|Earns. Chg. (adjusted; 2016 over 2015)
|Points
|1
|Verizon Communications
|VZ-N
|Highest
|201.5
|4.7
|-26.50%
|10
|2
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|Above Average
|12.7
|2.7
|-23.50%
|8
|3
|WestJet Airlines Inc.
|WJA-T
|Above Average
|2.6
|2.5
|-16.10%
|8
|4
|Agrium Inc.
|AGU-T
|Above Average
|18.8
|3.4
|-35.20%
|8
|5
|Finning Intl Inc.
|FTT-T
|Above Average
|4.3
|2.8
|-31.80%
|8
Dividend Advisor
*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall
points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry
outlook to decide final placements.
** Market cap is in native currency.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Verizon Communications Inc$50.31+0.64(+1.29%)
- Intact Financial Corp$96.01-0.16(-0.17%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$22.06-0.12(-0.54%)
- Agrium Inc$131.79-3.50(-2.59%)
- Finning International Inc$25.90-0.30(-1.15%)
- Updated February 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.