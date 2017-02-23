Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Here is a look at five Canadian and U.S. companies with highly sustainable dividends – despite a significant earnings slide in 2016. (FeelPic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Here is a look at five Canadian and U.S. companies with highly sustainable dividends – despite a significant earnings slide in 2016.

SCOTT CLAYTON

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian and U.S. companies with highly sustainable dividends – despite a significant earnings slide in 2016.

The screen

A big drop in profit can rightfully signal danger – the loss of a major customer or overdependence on a declining market, for example. But income investors often let it overshadow a company’s fundamental strength and, more important, its dividend sustainability.

Stocks that took an earnings hit, but still have a sustainable dividend

Ranking*CompanyTickerDiv. Sustainability RatingMarket Cap ($Bil)**Div. Yield % Earns. Chg. (adjusted; 2016 over 2015)Points
1Verizon CommunicationsVZ-NHighest201.54.7-26.50%10
2Intact Financial Corp. IFC-TAbove Average12.72.7-23.50%8
3WestJet Airlines Inc. WJA-TAbove Average2.62.5-16.10%8
4Agrium Inc. AGU-TAbove Average18.83.4-35.20%8
5Finning Intl Inc.FTT-TAbove Average4.32.8-31.80%8

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

** Market cap is in native currency.

