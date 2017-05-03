What are we looking for?
Quality.
The screen
Today, I used Morningstar CPMS to construct a concentrated equity portfolio with one sole focus: quality. In the equity markets, quality can be defined in many different ways, but for today I ranked stocks using a combination of the following metrics:
- Market cap (here, we prefer larger companies with good liquidity as a safety factor);
- Earnings variability (a proprietary CPMS measure looking at how consistent a company’s reported earnings have been over a long history – lower scores preferred);
- Three-year and five-year beta (recall that beta measures a stock’s historical sensitivity to a benchmark. In trending markets, a stock with beta less than one has historically moved less than the index);
- Debt-to-equity ratio (here, we prefer companies that are less leveraged).
To qualify, stocks must be well ranked based on the above factors, but must also have a debt-to-equity ratio that is equal to or lower than the median of the sector to which it belongs. Additionally, qualifying stocks must have a positive current year earnings-per-share estimate, a positive trailing EPS and a neutral or positive earnings surprise in the latest reported quarter. Only companies in the S&P/TSX composite index were included in this analysis.
Select Canadian stocks with solid performance
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|Earnings Variability
|5Yr Beta
|3Yr Beta
|D/E
|D/E Rel. to Sector Median *
|Latest Earnings Surprise (%)
|Current Yr EPS Estim.
|Trailing EPS
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|Comm. Services
|55,769
|2.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.0
|3.4
|3.4
|4.6
|2
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|Fin. Services
|135,503
|2.9
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.7
|7.4
|7.2
|3.8
|3
|Cdn National Railway
|CNR-T
|Industrials
|76,894
|2.4
|0.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
|5.1
|4.7
|1.6
|4
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|Cons. Defensive
|10,733
|2.8
|-0.2
|-0.1
|0.6
|0.9
|2.5
|2.7
|2.5
|1.4
|5
|Cdn Tire Corp.
|CTC.A-T
|Cons. Cyclical
|11,210
|4.2
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|10.1
|9.0
|1.6
|6
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|Technology
|1,133
|12.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|6.1
|1.8
|1.7
|1.0
|7
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|Materials
|16,376
|16.3
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|8
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|Energy
|71,979
|18.0
|1.0
|1.1
|0.4
|1.0
|12.4
|1.9
|0.7
|3.0
|9
|Atco Ltd.
|ACO.X-T
|Utilities
|3,746
|5.8
|0.8
|0.7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.0
|3.2
|3.1
|2.6
Source: Morningstar Canada
* Here a figure of 1.0 shows that the company has a D/E ratio equal to the median of the sector to which it belongs. A figure of 0.9 implies that the stock's D/E ratio is 10% lower than the sector median.
