What are we looking for?

Quality.

The screen

Today, I used Morningstar CPMS to construct a concentrated equity portfolio with one sole focus: quality. In the equity markets, quality can be defined in many different ways, but for today I ranked stocks using a combination of the following metrics:

Market cap (here, we prefer larger companies with good liquidity as a safety factor);

Earnings variability (a proprietary CPMS measure looking at how consistent a company’s reported earnings have been over a long history – lower scores preferred);

Three-year and five-year beta (recall that beta measures a stock’s historical sensitivity to a benchmark. In trending markets, a stock with beta less than one has historically moved less than the index);

Debt-to-equity ratio (here, we prefer companies that are less leveraged).

To qualify, stocks must be well ranked based on the above factors, but must also have a debt-to-equity ratio that is equal to or lower than the median of the sector to which it belongs. Additionally, qualifying stocks must have a positive current year earnings-per-share estimate, a positive trailing EPS and a neutral or positive earnings surprise in the latest reported quarter. Only companies in the S&P/TSX composite index were included in this analysis.