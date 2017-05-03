Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nine stocks that fit an investment portfolio focused only on quality

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Quality.

The screen

Today, I used Morningstar CPMS to construct a concentrated equity portfolio with one sole focus: quality. In the equity markets, quality can be defined in many different ways, but for today I ranked stocks using a combination of the following metrics:

  • Market cap (here, we prefer larger companies with good liquidity as a safety factor);
  • Earnings variability (a proprietary CPMS measure looking at how consistent a company’s reported earnings have been over a long history – lower scores preferred);
  • Three-year and five-year beta (recall that beta measures a stock’s historical sensitivity to a benchmark. In trending markets, a stock with beta less than one has historically moved less than the index);
  • Debt-to-equity ratio (here, we prefer companies that are less leveraged).

To qualify, stocks must be well ranked based on the above factors, but must also have a debt-to-equity ratio that is equal to or lower than the median of the sector to which it belongs. Additionally, qualifying stocks must have a positive current year earnings-per-share estimate, a positive trailing EPS and a neutral or positive earnings surprise in the latest reported quarter. Only companies in the S&P/TSX composite index were included in this analysis.

Select Canadian stocks with solid performance

RankCompanyTickerSector Market Cap. ($Mil) Earnings Variability5Yr Beta3Yr BetaD/ED/E Rel. to Sector Median *Latest Earnings Surprise (%)Current Yr EPS Estim.Trailing EPSDividend Yield (%)
1BCE Inc.BCE-TComm. Services 55,769 2.60.20.00.90.60.03.43.44.6
2Royal Bank of CanadaRY-TFin. Services 135,503 2.91.01.00.10.61.77.47.23.8
3Cdn National RailwayCNR-TIndustrials 76,894 2.40.80.70.60.90.05.14.71.6
4Metro Inc.MRU-TCons. Defensive 10,733 2.8-0.2-0.10.60.92.52.72.51.4
5Cdn Tire Corp.CTC.A-TCons. Cyclical 11,210 4.20.70.50.71.00.010.19.01.6
6Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-TTechnology 1,133 12.00.10.10.00.06.11.81.71.0
7Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-TMaterials 16,376 16.31.20.80.00.01.11.31.31.3
8Suncor Energy Inc.SU-TEnergy 71,979 18.01.01.10.41.012.41.90.73.0
9Atco Ltd.ACO.X-TUtilities 3,746 5.80.80.71.10.90.03.23.12.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

* Here a figure of 1.0 shows that the company  has a D/E ratio equal to the median of the sector to which it belongs. A figure of 0.9 implies that the stock's D/E ratio is 10% lower than the sector median.

