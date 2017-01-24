Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

A scorecard of 10 Canadian ETFs with momentum Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian exchange-traded funds with positive absolute and relative momentum, using the Dorsey Wright & Associates (DWA) fund score ratings.

The screen

There are many parallels that can be made between investing and sports. Throughout any sports season, head coaches and players must be able to adapt to tricky schedules or injuries, just like a portfolio manager has to adapt to a changing market. General managers try to identify value in the draft, just like a value manager might try to find a mispriced stock. Teams are ultimately judged by their performance – just like investing.

Canadian ETFs with strong momentum characteristics

RankCompanyTickerLast Price ($)ScoreTrendDiv. Yield (%)90-Day Perf. (%)12-Month Perf. (%)
1iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ-T15.575.92Pos0.816.8641.42
2Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFHXT-T30.915.85Posn/a5.1733.06
3iShares Canadian Jantzi Social ETFXEN-T23.395.80Pos1.506.3730.31
4BMO Junior Oil Index ETFZJO-T17.565.77Pos0.688.2071.48
5BMO Equal Weight US Banks HedgedZUB-T25.205.71Pos1.5924.6944.41
6iShares CDN Large Cap 60 Index FundXIU-T22.945.71Posn/a4.4628.95
7iShares Canadian Russell 2000XSU-T28.775.71Pos1.539.8935.13
8iShares S&P US Dividend Growers Index FundCUD.A-T36.765.70Pos1.276.0623.94
9BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Base MetalZMT-T10.175.68Neg0.9824.02123.52
10First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETFFHG-T24.255.67Posn/a14.2323.35

Source: Dorsey Wright & Associates via Thomson One

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular