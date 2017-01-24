What are we looking for?
Canadian exchange-traded funds with positive absolute and relative momentum, using the Dorsey Wright & Associates (DWA) fund score ratings.
The screen
There are many parallels that can be made between investing and sports. Throughout any sports season, head coaches and players must be able to adapt to tricky schedules or injuries, just like a portfolio manager has to adapt to a changing market. General managers try to identify value in the draft, just like a value manager might try to find a mispriced stock. Teams are ultimately judged by their performance – just like investing.
Canadian ETFs with strong momentum characteristics
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Last Price ($)
|Score
|Trend
|Div. Yield (%)
|90-Day Perf. (%)
|12-Month Perf. (%)
|1
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ-T
|15.57
|5.92
|Pos
|0.81
|6.86
|41.42
|2
|Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|HXT-T
|30.91
|5.85
|Pos
|n/a
|5.17
|33.06
|3
|iShares Canadian Jantzi Social ETF
|XEN-T
|23.39
|5.80
|Pos
|1.50
|6.37
|30.31
|4
|BMO Junior Oil Index ETF
|ZJO-T
|17.56
|5.77
|Pos
|0.68
|8.20
|71.48
|5
|BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged
|ZUB-T
|25.20
|5.71
|Pos
|1.59
|24.69
|44.41
|6
|iShares CDN Large Cap 60 Index Fund
|XIU-T
|22.94
|5.71
|Pos
|n/a
|4.46
|28.95
|7
|iShares Canadian Russell 2000
|XSU-T
|28.77
|5.71
|Pos
|1.53
|9.89
|35.13
|8
|iShares S&P US Dividend Growers Index Fund
|CUD.A-T
|36.76
|5.70
|Pos
|1.27
|6.06
|23.94
|9
|BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Base Metal
|ZMT-T
|10.17
|5.68
|Neg
|0.98
|24.02
|123.52
|10
|First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG-T
|24.25
|5.67
|Pos
|n/a
|14.23
|23.35
Source: Dorsey Wright & Associates via Thomson One
