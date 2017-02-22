Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Pugliese and his associate Allan Meyer take a closer look at Canadian growth stocks using their investment philosophy focused on safety and value. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

My associate Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a closer look at Canadian growth stocks using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We searched for growth by looking at Canadian-listed equities with positive revenue growth over the past three years.

Select Canadian growth stocks

NameTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Revenue Growth (%)Dividend Yield (%)D/E (%)P/EEarnings Momentum (%)
Lucara Diamond Corp.LUC-T1.273.23.20.010.1-10.8
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T49.241.93.330.611.412.0
Constellation Software Inc.CSU-T13.031.80.975.821.0-0.3
Emera Inc.EMA-T9.524.24.6234.416.5-2.7
ATS Automation Tooling SysATA-T1.320.70.049.820.1-13.8
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T37.020.63.927.912.60.0
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T1.419.61.11.529.916.1
Fortis Inc.FTS-T17.219.13.7155.917.36.0
Sierra Wireless Inc.SW-T1.118.20.00.030.742.0
Interfor Corp.IFP-T1.317.50.039.314.822.7
Industrial Alliance IAG-T6.215.82.420.911.938.4
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T13.915.80.826.964.93.4
Norbord Inc.OSB-T3.315.41.0114.89.827.0
Saputo Inc.SAP-T17.714.61.340.822.02.8
Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-T1.612.90.81.222.53.2
TransCanada Corp.TRP-T53.712.44.0184.922.04.2
Brookfield Asset MgmtBAM.A-T47.912.01.5258.834.1-26.1
Empire Co. Ltd.EMP.A-T4.611.82.465.422.1-21.2
Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T10.711.35.6182.119.4-3.0
Winpak Ltd.WPK-T3.110.70.30.021.9-0.7

Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

