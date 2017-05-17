Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

With oil hovering near its low for 2017 and the Saudis and Russians extending their supply cuts, my associate Allan Meyer and I thought it would be interesting to evaluate selected oil and gas companies using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed oil and gas companies with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more, sorted from largest to smallest. Dividend yield is the annualized projected dividend per share divided by price per share. All companies on this list are projected to pay a dividend. Allan and I like to get paid while we wait for capital appreciation, and dividends generally reflect safety and stability.

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Dividend Yield (%)Debt/Equity (%)P/CFEV/EBITDA
Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T72.13.039.17.410.6
Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ-T47.22.664.05.812.7
Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-T33.51.620.99.114.4
Encana Corp.ECA-T15.10.595.17.318.1
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-T13.31.554.64.913.5
Crescent Point EnergyCPG-T7.22.739.83.97.9
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-T7.02.50.025.232.1
ARC Resources Ltd.ARX-T6.43.329.47.911.6
Vermilion Energy Inc.VET-T5.85.387.58.813.9
Peyto ExplorationPEY-T4.35.069.46.412.1
Whitecap Resources Inc.WCP-T3.72.824.76.36.5
Enerplus Corp.ERF-T2.61.152.65.59.8
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.BIR-T1.81.432.64.611.3
Freehold Royalties Ltd.FRU-T1.64.39.512.615.7
Torc Oil & Gas Ltd.TOG-T1.13.916.35.28.2
Average14.92.842.48.113.2
Median6.42.739.16.412.1

