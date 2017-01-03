Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Attractive investments in the U.S. airline industry.

The screen

The U.S. dollar index (which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies) hit its highest level in 14 years on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data were announced. Oil is cheaper than it has been for most of these past 14 years, and U.S. consumer confidence also just hit a 15-year high. If we connect these dots – a strong U.S. dollar, confident American consumers and cheap oil (which translates to cheap jet fuel) – this could be a strong season for U.S. travel, and for U.S. airlines.

Select U.S. airlines

CompanySymbolPassenger Load FactorCost Per ASMRevenue Per ASMMarket Cap ($ Mil.)Div. Yield
Delta Air Lines Inc.DAL-N84.4%$0.128$0.12836,838.81.6%
Southwest Airlines Co.LUV.-N83.9%$0.112$0.12630,681.40.8%
United Continental Holdings Inc.UAL-N82.9%$0.125$0.12623,123.80.0%
Alaska Air Group Inc.ALK-N84.0%$0.102$0.12710,937.91.2%
JetBlue Airways Corp.JBLU-Q84.9%$0.098$0.1217,258.10.0%
Hawaiian Holdings Inc.HA-Q83.9%$0.107$0.1163,045.30.0%
Allegiant Travel Co.ALGT-Q84.4%$0.080$0.0852,753.31.7%
SkyWest Inc.SKYW-Q82.0%$0.083$0.0921,886.00.5%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

