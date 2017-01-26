What are we looking for?
Canadian companies – with sustainable dividends – set to prosper from the Trump presidency.
The screen
Many Canadian companies with operations in the United States should gain from President Donald Trump’s policy objectives: to loosen bank regulations, increase infrastructure and defence spending, expand pipelines, and, yes, apply heavier tariffs. Our hunt was for those Canadian stocks most likely to receive a boost, but they must also have highly sustainable dividends.
Eight Canadian dividend stocks for the Trump era
|Rank *
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Bil)
|Dividend Yield
|Points (out of 12)
|TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating
|1
|TransCanada Corp.
|TRP-T
|53.5
|3.6
|11
|Highest
|2
|Enbridge
|ENB-T
|53.3
|4.1
|11
|Highest
|3
|TD Bank
|TD-T
|123.7
|3.3
|10
|Highest
|4
|CAE
|CAE-T
|5.0
|1.7
|9
|Above Average
|5
|Suncor
|SU-T
|70.2
|2.7
|9
|Above Average
|6
|SNC-Lavalin
|SNC-T
|8.5
|1.8
|8
|Above Average
|7
|Imperial Oil
|IMO-T
|37.5
|1.4
|8
|Above Average
|8
|Russel Metals
|RUS-T
|1.6
|5.6
|7
|Above Average
Source: Dividend Advisor
